Sonalika reports 5 percent sales growth in July 2021: Over 10,000 tractors sold

Sonalika has announced its sales numbers for the month of July 2021. In order to be precise, the company sold a total of 10,756 tractors last month and with this, the brand has reported a 5.2 percent Year-on-Year (Y-oY) growth. Moreover, the company has launched ‘Sonalika E-Gurukul’ – a new infotainment-based YouTube channel that aims to take children’s imagination, learning, and knowledge to a new level altogether, the company noted. The company says that the said channel ‘Sonalika E-Gurukul’ will ensure continuous knowledge growth for children of rural areas as well as speed up their learning about different aspects of the world.

Sonalika says that for the second year in a row, the monsoon has been kind and has once again brought respite for the rural economy that largely depends on rains for healthy agri-sector performance. Sonalika manufactures tractors and equipment at its manufacturing facility in Hoshiarpur, Punjab. Speaking on the latest announcement, Raman Mittal, Executive Director, Sonalika Group said that Sonalika’s DNA to keep farmer’s needs at the core and innovate aggressively to overcome the challenges faced by them has lead the brand to register this tremendous performance.

Moreover, he said that Sonalika thanks farmers for their unshakeable faith in its customized heavy-duty tractor range. Mittal also stated that this faith has made the company grow stronger and faster as Sonalika registers a 5.2 percent growth in July 2021 with 10,756 overall tractor sales. Sonalika Tractors says that it is fully geared up to launch newer tractors with trailblazing technologies that will redefine how the industry operates & help farmers to earn more.

