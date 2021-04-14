Solis Hybrid 5015 tractor launched: Diesel-electric combination promises better mileage

The Solis Hybrid 5015 tractor boasts a 50hp engine but the company says that the power is equivalent to what you get in a 60hp motor.

By:April 14, 2021 1:35 PM

International Tractors Limited or ITL as they are called, have launched a revolutionary diesel-electric hybrid tractor in the Indian market. Called the Solis Hybrid 5015, this tractor boasts Japanese technology. The company has priced it at Rs 7.21 lakh, ex-showroom and it is available pan-India at authorised dealerships. ITL lays claims to being the highest in terms of exports and one of the more reputed names as far as tractors in the domestic market. With such products, it is indeed carving its way into the buyers’ hearts. The Solis Hybrid 5015 tractor boasts a 50hp engine but the company says that the power is equivalent to what you get in a 60hp motor. In the release, they say “traditional diesel engine power combined with electric energy to deliver sustainable performance and high speed, similar to what is offered by a 60 HP tractor. The efficient heavy-duty mileage engine of the futuristic tractor consumes fuel similar to that of 45HP tractor, thereby reducing fuel consumption and save costs.”

Using a switch placed on the dashboard, the driver can get an additional boost in performance, says ITL. Faster acceleration, lower emissions as well as higher efficiency are being promised. There is a Li-ion battery that has been developed in Japan and can be charged through a 16A socket. The charging time is said to be less than three hours. There is also regnerative braking involved that charges the battery on the go. The auto cut-off function ensures that customers don’t have to worry about battery life due to overcharging. The percentage of charge left in the vehicle is displayed through the LED indicator.

Speaking on the company’s transformational journey, Raman Mittal, Executive Director, ITL, said, “We are committed to bring new age technologies that exist in developed nations for farmers in India at affordable price. We have further raised the innovation bar in the industry with our Solis Hybrid 5015 tractor, which delivers the performance of 3 tractors. This is a 50 HP tractor fully engineered to work as per situation to deliver superior performance of a 60 HP tractor or give the fuel efficiency of 45 HP tractor. So the farmer gets the benefits of 3 tractors in 1. Our Hybrid tractor comes equipped with advance features such as E-Powerboost that will enable the farmer to get the power when he needs the most and keep optimising fuel efficiency while operating as regular tractor rest of the time.”

 

