Car, truck scrappage policy to boost sales, lower pollution: Scrappage yards already in construction

The scrappage policy might put a cap on the life of the vehicle as 15 years, thereby ensuring that new lesser-polluting trucks with higher standard safety features are purchased.

The Union Ministry for road, transport and highways, last year had given its nod to the scrappage policy for old vehicles. The auto industry welcomed it with open arms. At present, due to this pandemic, the final implementation is pending. Few automakers like Maruti Suzuki along with Toyota have started setting up their scrappage centre in India. Mahindra already has one. The commercial vehicle segment too seems in favour of this decision. Recently, Tata Motors was quoted as saying that they will want this to be implemented as soon as possible. This will result in cleaner-running vehicles and drive demand for new trucks. A specific timeframe for the scrappage should also be kept. For example, beyond 15 years the truck cannot be re-registered and has to be scrapped. Tata Motors was further quoted as saying that the appropriate tools required to scrap a truck should be in place. More such centres will also be welcome as it will reduce the load on an existing couple of such centres.

Ashok Leyland too is with Tata Motors on this one. Vipin Sondhi, MD and CEO at Ashok Leyland said that as it is the CV sector has been struggling and now due to the pandemic, it has come to nought. He further elaborated that commercial vehicles are responsible for carrying essential as well as other goods. The demand for these vehicles should definitely increase. To trigger this, an incentive-based scheme for commercial vehicles should be put in place. There should also be rebates for new vehicle registration and on other factors like GST and road tax.

The final result here will be a reduction in pollution. As is evident, the truck community usually runs its vehicles for more than 15 years. We are aware that the older the vehicle, the more polluting it will be. The aim is to get these polluting trucks off the road. To compensate the freight companies for this, an incentive-based scrappage scheme should be implemented. This will help reduce pollution as well as encourage sales in a huge fashion. Moreover, the new vehicles come with increased comfort, more safety features, and longer service duration.

With inputs from PTI

