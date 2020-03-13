Polaris enters agriculture segment: Launches Sportsman 570 ‘tractor’ with 810 kg towing capacity

Polaris Sportsman 570 is powered by a 34 hp 4-stroke 567cc engine with electronic fuel injection system, has 4WD and a towing capacity of 810 kg. 

March 13, 2020
Polaris Sportsman 570 TractorPankaj Dubey, MD & Country Head, Polaris India with Polaris Sportsman 570

Polaris India has introduced its first-ever road-legal vehicle Sportsman 570 for the agriculture segment. It has been priced at Rs 8.49 lakh, however, Polaris has launched the Sportsman 570 in India at an introductory price of Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and will be available across all of its dealerships in the country. What looks more like an all-terrain vehicle, Sportsman 570 will allow easier control as it has a handlebar for steering instead of a wheel as standard mini tractors.

Polaris Sportsman 570 is powered by a 34 hp 4-stroke 567cc engine with electronic fuel injection system and 4WD that give it a towing capacity of 810 kg. A factory-installed winch and plow mount plate allow speedy accessory integration like Pesticide Sprayer, Cultivator, Disc harrow, and Utility Cart to get the tough jobs done quickly. Road-side assistance and extended warranty for a year are also available.

The Sportsman 570 gets an integrated passenger seat system for a two-up setup. It gets a high ground clearance starting at 28cm and long 24cm rear suspension travel for greater comfort. Polaris says that it has the fastest-engaging four-wheel drive (4WD) that allows greater grip on corners off-road and control over rocks.

“The launch of Polaris Sportsman 570 tractor is poised to change the canvas of farm mechanization in India. With this launch in India, we are targeting tea plantation, orchard farming, and other farming practices where such a machine will be invaluable. Polaris Sportsman 570 tractor offers multiple technologically-advanced features and superior comfort, which will revolutionise the quality of farm technologies,” Pankaj Dubey, Managing Director, and Country Head, Polaris India Pvt. Ltd., said.

“Our 4WD tractor with optimum weight can be used to take loads in and out of the places where other big tractors won’t be able to go and with the Polaris off-roading capabilities our tractor can ride through any terrain with the load on will give additional benefits and higher output to our farmers.”

The Sportsman is priced rather on the higher side of the mini tractor pricing spectrum. For example, Mahindra Jivo 245 DI mini tractor with about similar towing capacity but 8 hp less power is priced at Rs 3.9-4.05 lakh. But then, we reckon, the Sportsman 570 would also serve as an ATV which Polaris is best known for.

