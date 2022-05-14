PMI to set up its largest electric CV manufacturing plant in Pune

PMI Electro Mobility will set up its largest electric commercial vehicle (CV) manufacturing plant in Pune, Maharashtra. It will have an annual production capacity of 2,500 units.

PMI Electro Mobility Solutions Private Limited, one of India’s leading manufacturers of electric buses, has announced that it will set up its largest electric commercial vehicle (CV) manufacturing plant in Pune, Maharashtra. The 35-acre facility is said to come up in MIDC, Chakan, and it will employ 1,500 personnel. The company says that it will have an annual production capacity of 2,500 units.

According to PMI, its new facility, conforming to Green Building norms, will be commissioned by August 2023. It will have a capacity to produce 2,500 electric CVs per annum and will commence its commercial production by October 2023. PMI currently operates a manufacturing facility in Delhi-NCR that has a production capacity of 1,500 electric buses per annum. With this expansion in Pune, the total annual manufacturing capacity of PMI will grow to 4,000 electric CVs.

After laying the foundation stone of the upcoming manufacturing facility, Satish Kumar Jain, Managing Director of PMI Electro Mobility Solutions Private Limited, said, “It gives us immense pride to lay the foundation for the next phase of our growth with the Pune factory. This will help us get closer to our dream of becoming a leading electric commercial vehicle player globally while contributing to Make-in-India and Make-for-India.”

He further added, “We, as pioneers of providing zero-emission commercial vehicles, firmly believe that the commercial vehicles powered by clean energy will play a major role in sustainable mobility, and we want to actively contribute towards the future growth of this segment and achieve the sustainability target set out by Government of India.”

