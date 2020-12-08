Piaggio Ape Xtra LDX+ three-wheeler launched with increased cargo space: Price, specs, features

Piaggio Ape Xtra range was already available with 5 feet & 5.5 feet deck and the new variant with 6 feet deck length ensures a higher volume load with an enhanced space. More details here!

Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd (PVPL) has announced the launch of its 6 feet deck length diesel cargo named Ape Xtra LDX +. The vehicle comes with a 599 cc diesel engine with a 5+1 gearbox and the company is claiming the best in class mileage, superior loadability & higher torque vs competition with this one. In addition, the brand claims that the new aluminium clutch gives a smooth driving experience and a long life of 30,000 km. Piaggio Ape Xtra range was already available with 5 feet & 5.5 feet deck and the new variant with 6 feet deck length ensures a higher volume load with more space. The vehicle has been launched for an introductory ex-showroom price of Rs. 2.65 lakh (ex-showroom, Pune). That said, the price difference is approximately Rs 2,000 compared to the 5.5 feet Ape Xtra LDX. The vehicle can also be booked online at PVPL CV business e-commerce site – www.buyape.in.

Speaking on the development, Diego Graffi, Chairman and MD, Piaggio Vehicles Private Ltd. said that at Piaggio, we believe in providing path-breaking solutions in the last mile transportation segment with best in class technology offerings to the customers. He adds that the brand’s new BS6 performance range has been a huge success in the market due to superior specs than competition products. He also stated that the Ape Xtra LDX +, with a longer deck size, will enable the customers to earn more and will further strengthen the company’s position as a leader in the three-wheeler cargo category.

On the other hand, Saju Nair, EVP and Head of Commercial Vehicle Business, Piaggio India Pvt Ltd. said that Piaggio is pleased to be launching the Ape’ Xtra LDX + diesel cargo. He added that through market research, the company saw the latent need for a longer deck product required by the customer to carry high volume loads with higher unit length and the more powerful 599cc smart BS6 engine gave the company an opportunity to develop this variant on Piaggio’s already proven diesel platform.

