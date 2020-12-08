Piaggio Ape Xtra LDX+ three-wheeler launched with increased cargo space: Price, specs, features

Piaggio Ape Xtra range was already available with 5 feet & 5.5 feet deck and the new variant with 6 feet deck length ensures a higher volume load with an enhanced space. More details here! 

By:Updated: Dec 08, 2020 3:48 PM

 

Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd (PVPL) has announced the launch of its 6 feet deck length diesel cargo named Ape Xtra LDX +. The vehicle comes with a 599 cc diesel engine with a 5+1 gearbox and the company is claiming the best in class mileage, superior loadability & higher torque vs competition with this one. In addition, the brand claims that the new aluminium clutch gives a smooth driving experience and a long life of 30,000 km. Piaggio Ape Xtra range was already available with 5 feet & 5.5 feet deck and the new variant with 6 feet deck length ensures a higher volume load with more space. The vehicle has been launched for an introductory ex-showroom price of Rs. 2.65 lakh (ex-showroom, Pune). That said, the price difference is approximately Rs 2,000 compared to the 5.5 feet Ape Xtra LDX. The vehicle can also be booked online at PVPL CV business e-commerce site – www.buyape.in.

Speaking on the development, Diego Graffi, Chairman and MD, Piaggio Vehicles Private Ltd. said that at Piaggio, we believe in providing path-breaking solutions in the last mile transportation segment with best in class technology offerings to the customers. He adds that the brand’s new BS6 performance range has been a huge success in the market due to superior specs than competition products. He also stated that the Ape Xtra LDX +, with a longer deck size, will enable the customers to earn more and will further strengthen the company’s position as a leader in the three-wheeler cargo category.

On the other hand, Saju Nair, EVP and Head of Commercial Vehicle Business, Piaggio India Pvt Ltd. said that Piaggio is pleased to be launching the Ape’ Xtra LDX + diesel cargo. He added that through market research, the company saw the latent need for a longer deck product required by the customer to carry high volume loads with higher unit length and the more powerful 599cc smart BS6 engine gave the company an opportunity to develop this variant on Piaggio’s already proven diesel platform.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

EV modification: Mahindra e2o souped up to go as fast as Hyundai Kona electric car

EV modification: Mahindra e2o souped up to go as fast as Hyundai Kona electric car

Now customize your Triumph motorcycle with new, improved online configurator: Here's how it works!

Now customize your Triumph motorcycle with new, improved online configurator: Here's how it works!

5 biggest car recalls in 2020: Over 3 lakh vehicles recalled this year for these defects

5 biggest car recalls in 2020: Over 3 lakh vehicles recalled this year for these defects

Hyundai December sales offer: Rs 1 lakh off on Elantra, Aura

Hyundai December sales offer: Rs 1 lakh off on Elantra, Aura

December 2020 car discounts: Upto Rs 3 lakh off on new Mahindra Alturas, XUV500 and more

December 2020 car discounts: Upto Rs 3 lakh off on new Mahindra Alturas, XUV500 and more

Buy a Skoda Rapid automatic this December and get benefits like exchange bonus, upgrade offer

Buy a Skoda Rapid automatic this December and get benefits like exchange bonus, upgrade offer

No fitness certificate if vehicle has traffic challans pending: AAP Govt clarifies

No fitness certificate if vehicle has traffic challans pending: AAP Govt clarifies

Ather 450X electric scooter coming to these 16 new Indian cities next year: Is yours on the list?

Ather 450X electric scooter coming to these 16 new Indian cities next year: Is yours on the list?

2021 KTM 125 Duke launched in India: Specs, price, features

2021 KTM 125 Duke launched in India: Specs, price, features

Nissan Magnite off to flying start: These variants of Kia Sonet rival are in high demand

Nissan Magnite off to flying start: These variants of Kia Sonet rival are in high demand

Year-end offers on Datsun India cars: Up to whopping Rs 51,000 off on Go, Go+

Year-end offers on Datsun India cars: Up to whopping Rs 51,000 off on Go, Go+

Electric car that does not need charging: Aptera EV claims 1,600-km total range! Launch in 2021

Electric car that does not need charging: Aptera EV claims 1,600-km total range! Launch in 2021

Maruti Suzuki Swift continues dominance: 10 best selling cars in November 2020

Maruti Suzuki Swift continues dominance: 10 best selling cars in November 2020

Steering wheels can be dirtier than a public toilet? How dirty can a car get & how to deep clean it

Steering wheels can be dirtier than a public toilet? How dirty can a car get & how to deep clean it

Tata Sierra and four other Indian cars that were ahead of their time: Here’s why

Tata Sierra and four other Indian cars that were ahead of their time: Here’s why

Open windows vs car's ventilation system to prevent COVID spread: Which is more effective

Open windows vs car's ventilation system to prevent COVID spread: Which is more effective

Year-end Renault India discounts: Up to Rs 70,000 off on Duster, Triber

Year-end Renault India discounts: Up to Rs 70,000 off on Duster, Triber

India gets first-ever 100 Octane petrol: Indian Oil Corporation launches XP100 in 10 cities

India gets first-ever 100 Octane petrol: Indian Oil Corporation launches XP100 in 10 cities

December discounts: Get up to Rs 25,000 off on Maruti Suzuki Celerio, S-Presso

December discounts: Get up to Rs 25,000 off on Maruti Suzuki Celerio, S-Presso

F1 2020: Sergio Perez wins Sakhir GP as Mercedes wrecks Russell’s sensational drive

F1 2020: Sergio Perez wins Sakhir GP as Mercedes wrecks Russell’s sensational drive