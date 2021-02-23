Piaggio Ape Electrik FX 3-wheelers launched: 3-year warranty, maintenance package on offer

Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd, have launched their FX range of electric three-wheelers. If you’re wondering, FX stands for fixed battery. The three-wheelers are available in both cargo as well as the passenger segments. The new Piaggio Ape E-Xtrea FX gets a 9.5kW powertrain. There is also the full metal body that this powertrain comes wrapped in. For example, in the cargo sector, it comes with a 6ft deck that is customisable and the EV can be made into a garbage collector, delivery van and so on. Piaggio says that they have crammed their EVs with features. This includes blue vision headlamps, new body graphics as well as colours, digital instrumentation, and dual tone-seats.

As for the other features, they include hill hold assist, automatic transmission, boost mode and regenerative braking. Piaggio claims a running cost of less than 50p, clean last-mile connectivity will be boosted in a big fashion if this claim holds true. Customers get a three-year or one lakh kilometres warranty dubbed as “Super Warranty” with the product. Along with this, a free three-year maintenance package is also being offered. At the same time, as option customers also stand to leverage Piaggio’s i-connect app that provides telematics solutions like real-time vehicle data tracking and other benefits.

If you’re wondering the price of the Piaggio Ape Electrik FX vehicles, the introductory offer is tempting. The cargo version, called E-Xtra FX is priced at Rs 3.12 lakh whereas the E-City FX passenger vehicle is for Rs 2.83 lakh, ex-showroom. Both get the FAME II subsidy. Interested customers can book the vehicles online or by calling a toll-free number 1800-120-7520.

Speaking on the occasion, Diego Graffi, Chairman & MD Piaggio Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. said,

Ape’, a brand with a trust of more than 30 lac happy customers is paving the way for the Indian electric revolution with the FX range of electric vehicles. The Piaggio Group has a rich heritage of developing electric technology over the last four decades which we have leveraged to develop these class leading products for India. Post the launch of Ape’ E-City with Swappable technology in 2019, we are now introducing the Fixed Battery technology solutions to serve the varied needs of customers. This new FX range is a step in realizing Piaggio’s vision which aligns with the government’s initiatives for mass adaption of EVs in India.

