Omega Seiki Mobility unveils M1KA SCV: Here’s everything about it

Omega Seiki Mobility has unveiled India's first electric small commercial vehicle - M1KA. Offered as a middle-mile connectivity option, the M1KA is not too far away from being called the 'Desi Cybertruck'.

Omega Seiki Mobility Pvt. Ltd. has taken the veils off the country’s first-ever electric SCV (small commercial vehicle) ‘M1KA’ today. The M1KA is the brand’s first attempt in the four-wheeled commercial vehicle space. With an electric powertrain on-board, it marks the beginning of a new segment altogether. The M1KA is said to be designed keeping in mind the customer requirements. The brand plans to offer tailor-made options as well. However, with the fancy name, what does the country’s first-ever electric small commercial vehicle has on offer? The answer is a read away.

When will it go on sale?

For now, the brand claims that it will start accepting bookings for the first 2,000 units by the last quarter of this year. The company affirms that the deliveries will begin by sometime next year. Talking of the price, the brand has not revealed it yet. However, OSM folks claim that it will be around Rs. 15 lakh, excluding subsidy.

What does it look like?

In-person, it appears as big as any other small commercial vehicle, namely Tata Ace or Mahindra Supro. Needless to say, it is the fanciest of them all. On the front, it gets a set of trapezoidal headlamps with LED DRLs and projectors lenses. The turn indicators are LEDs too. Around the sides, it gets a set of alloy wheels, which most probably will be replaced with functional steel wheels on the production model.

What powers the M1KA?

The M1KA is equipped with a high-voltage electric powertrain, comprising a 90 kWh NMC battery pack and an electric motor with a peak torque of 347 Nm. Interestingly, OSM M1KA will come with a 5-speed manual gearbox to ensure there’s enough grunt at all times.

How long will it go on a full charge?

As claimed by Omega Seiki Mobility, the M1KA will run up to 250 km on a single charge. As for the charging time, the brand claims that the battery pack will take around 4 hours for a full charge with the DC fast charger in place.

How much can it haul?

The claimed figure for the payload capacity stands at 2 tonnes. It is one of the highest figures in its class. The M1KA has a 6-leaf suspension on the front and a 7-leaf setup for the rear to support the payload and weight of the battery. The deck measures 10-feet, diagonally.

Speaking at the unveiling event, Mr. Uday Narang, Founder and Chairman, Omega Seiki Mobility, added, “EV market is growing especially in the Commercial Vehicle space on the back of cost-effectiveness, sustainable solution and the increasing support from the central and the state Government. The current SOPs and favourable environment motivate us to expand our EV offerings for our customers. We are thrilled to unveil this revolutionary product M1KA. Omega Seiki Mobility is coming up with a next-generation electric commercial vehicle to further solidify its mission to develop net-zero carbon mobility.”

With the M1KA, OSM plans to offer a middle-mile connectivity tool to buyers looking for an electric substitute. It also comes equipped with modern-age business tools like IoT applications to improve the overall business operations. Well, it remains to be seen how the market responds to Omega Seiki Mobility’s attempt in the electric SCV space.

