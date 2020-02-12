Omega Seiki launches electric cargo three-wheelers: Swappable battery and 100 km range

Omega Seiki Pvt Ltd launched two electric cargo three-wheelers during the 2020 Auto Expo - Singha and Singha Max at Rs 3.6 lakh and Rs 3.6 lakh, respectively. In line with the government's Make in India vision, the manufacturer says that it has developed and manufactured the cargo vehicles 99 percent locally.

Singha & Singha Max will cater primarily to the B2B segment. Speaking on why the B2B segment will be the first to adopt this technology, Dr Deb Mukherji, Managing Director, Omega Seiki Private Limited, said, “Push towards B2B adoption of electric vehicles is driven by several factors, which include productivity and economic gain. In India, productivity gain is massive as EVs can help overcome several inefficiencies in last-mile delivery, especially on fuel, the overall acquisition cost of the asset and most importantly safety.”

Smart EV vehicles Singha and Singha Max are powered by swappable Li-ion battery, with a 100 km range on a single charge having a capacity of 500 kg cargo. With Li-ion 48V battery and max torque of 80 Nm, Singha and Singha Max offer 45 km/h and 60 km/h of top speed, respectively. The instrument cluster of Singha is embedded with an app to capture data through telematics and cloud computing on vehicle positioning, running and mileage data, best route tracking etc.

Commenting on Omega Seiki's vision for reducing carbon footprint and dependence on fossil fuels, Dr Mukherji said, “Bringing clean technologies for mass adoption is our main objective on this project and as a Company, we believe in bringing technologies that benefit our customers and the country.”

In order to assist buyers, the company is lining up financial partners. The company will have a pan India presence with sales, distribution and after-sales network across the country. The two cargo vehicles will have a 36-month/80,000 km warranty on their battery packs.