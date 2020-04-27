NTPC to run hydrogen fuel cell buses and cars in Delhi and Leh: Invites vehicle makers to join in

In February this year, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) and state-run power corp NTPC agreed to jointly launch a project to promote emission-free buses in Leh.

Thermal power giant NTPC Limited has announced the launch of its new project involving hydrogen fuel cell vehicles to run in Delhi and Leh. Inviting expressions of interest from manufacturers, the corporation mentions in a statement that it will procure 10 hydrogen fuel cell-based buses and an equal number of such cars. This will be the first time such a project will be undertaken in India, wherein a complete solution from green energy to fuel cell vehicle would be developed, the statement reads.

“NTPC Ltd, has invited Global Expression of Interest (EoI) to provide 10 Hydrogen Fuel Cell (FC) based electric buses and an equal number of Hydrogen Fuel Cell-based electric cars in Leh and Delhi,” a company statement said, adding that the EoI has been issued by NTPC’s wholly-owned subsidiary NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam (NVVN) Ltd.

The initiative, which has been undertaken with the support of Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, will also harness renewable energy for the generation of hydrogen and develop its storage and dispensation facilities as part of pilot projects at Leh and Delhi.

NTPC has been taking various technology initiatives to provide complete e-mobility solution for public transport, including creation of public charging infrastructure and providing electric buses to state/city transport undertakings.

In this regard, 90 public charging stations in various cities and battery charging and swapping station at Faridabad for electric 3-wheelers have already been commissioned. Similarly, e-bus solution for Andaman & Nicobar Administration is under implementation, it added.

MNRE has been training its focus on the increased use of hydrogen-fuelled transportation for quite some time and at January-end, government officials met an Italian delegation to discuss new opportunities for collaboration and potential investment projects in the fields of hydrogen, fuel cells and electrolysers.

Tata Motors first unveiled its hydrogen fuel cell bus at its Pune facility in January 2018 after which the manufacturer in collaboration with the Indian Oil Corporation flagged off its test runs for two years. Tata launched the Starbus Electric 9m, Starbus Electric 12m and the Starbus Hybrid 12m range of buses which were designed, developed, powered by alternative fuels and made in India. Tata Starbus Fuel Cell bus produces only water and heat as a byproduct, thus, producing zero emissions.

