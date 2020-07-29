Nilkamal TravelGuard could be ideal social distancing tool in private and public buses: Here’s how!

TravelGuard is a safety partition designed for use in cars or private/public buses. This is designed keeping in mind social distancing and the new travel norms. It is available in the market now.

Published: July 29, 2020 11:34 AM

With the coronavirus pandemic not letting any signs of going away soon, people are beginning to accept it as a part of their lives. However, precautions should be very much in place. Nilkamal, a reputed name as far as furniture is concerned in the Indian market has now stepped into the automotive space. The brand has TravelGuard, a safety partition designed for use in cars or private/public buses. This is designed keeping in mind social distancing and the new travel norms. What’s more, TravelGuard doesn’t require a specialist to install it and is a piece of DIY equipment. Nilkamal says that it is impact resistant, has high strength and can also be sanitised when required. To understand more about this product and analyse how all this came about, we had a chat with the executive director of Nilkamal Limited, Mihir Parekh. Here are excerpts from the conversation.

Mihir Parekh – fxecutive director and Founder of the Bubble Guard Division, Nilkamal

Express Drives (ED): How much time did it take to develop a TravelGUARD product? Has it been certified by the authorities? What was the idea behind it?

Mihir Parekh (MP): The brand Nilkamal at the very start of the pandemic identified that there will be a need for health and infrastructure that would be a critical component in India. So as a leading furniture company, Nilkamal’s team quickly developed social distancing product solutions and TravelGUARD was one of the products Nilkamal launched during the crisis.

Nilkamal’s TravelGUARD safety partition is engineered for social distancing. It is an effective solution for public transport and is ideal for office buses, school buses, airplanes, and public and private buses. The partition is made with high strength plastic BubbleGUARD sheets and designed for ease and comfort. It is quick, easy to install, can be customized for all seat types, and does not require any special installation equipment.

We spent over a month surveying different types of buses and seats to develop solutions that were universally compatible and allowed comfort while also ensuring safety. The product has been embraced by the top corporates of India to safely carry employees and we are in discussions with public authorities also.

ED: What is the production capacity of TravelGUARD how much investment has gone into this? Where is it made?

MP: The product capacity of TravelGUARD is 1000 units per day and there is no additional investment. It is an innovative modification of an existing product. The product is made at our plants in Noida, Silvassa and Hosur so that we can quickly supply to any part of the country and It is made with high strength plastic BubbleGUARD sheets and designed for ease and comfort.

ED: Where can a customer buy one and what will the cost be?

MP: The TravelGUARD partition can be customised as per the customer’s needs & client requirement. The product is available across India through our B2B sales representatives. The price of the product varies depending on the design, size and need.

ED: Is TravelGUARD a re-useable item and please explain its construction, warranty?

MP: The TravelGUARD partition is 100% washable, reusable, and easy to secure in place. It can fit on any seat and it is long-lasting. The plastic sheets used to make it are 100% recyclable polypropylene so after the complete life of use, it can be recycled. Nilkamal gives 100% manufacturing warranty on the product.

ED: What are your plans for expansion?

MP: The current pandemic forced us to rethink our business strategy and our expansion plans. We are focusing on digitizing all aspects of the business. With the current and changing environment, we are looking into more online selling, digital marketing and making efforts to improve technology focus because physical retail and physical selling are shifting to the online platform. Our focus is to make an effort to make our products available online and through digital means and adapting to the ever-changing consumer needs with innovative product solutions.

