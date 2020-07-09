New Tata Winger BS6 specifications out: Power, variants, seating space explained

The Tata Winger BS6 was shown at the Auto Expo and sported an all-new design language which made it look much more attractive. It boasts a 2.2-litre diesel engine and a 5-speed manual transmission.

Tata Motors surprised everyone with a much more modern Winger van at the Auto Expo 2020. The Tata Winger is a van that was introduced in the Indian market in 2007. A few years ago, it was discontinued and now with the new emissions norms in place, the company introduced the compliant model. At the Auto Expo, Tata Motors didn’t reveal many details about the vehicle or its powerplant. Now, the official website has been updated. The new Tata Winger BS6 boasts a 2.2-litre diesel engine that makes 98hp of power and 200Nm. This is the same number as what Honda has with its 1.5-litre diesel engine. The 2.2-litre diesel engine of the Tata Winger is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. While there is no confirmation yet if the Winger has gone on sale or not, recently 20 ambulances were donated by Tata Sons for fighting COVID-19 in Mumbai.

According to Tata Motors’ website, the Tata Winger can be ordered in a Staff 12 seater configuration, Winger Skool, and Ambulance. While the engine tuning is the same in all the configurations, only the weight, wheelbase and looks somewhat are different. Even the ground clearance of 185mm is common to almost all Winger CVs. As is the case with CVs, prices haven’t been updated on the website but depending on the customisation and requirement, a dealer will be able to provide more information on the same.

In other news, Tata Motors has removed the Hexa from the website. The Tata Hexa in its BS6 form was shown at the Auto Expo 2020. While it is said that the Hexa will have the same 2.2-litre engine as before, we believe it might get the Fiat-derived 2.0-litre motor. This one boasts more power as well. It is unclear if Tata will keep the five to six variants of the Hexa or just have two on sale. More details will be out within the next few days.

