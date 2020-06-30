New commercial vehicles in India likely to have increased length, height as international trucks: Here’s why

The dimensions of the trailer, trucks, good carriers and even your bike will be increased as per international standards to optimise the logistics in the country.

By:Published: June 30, 2020 11:20 AM
Image used for representation

The Government of India, amid this pandemic situation, is equally concentrating on improving the economic situation of the country. For example, the dimensions of buses, trailers as well as good carriers will now be increased. This is based on the international dimensions of such vehicles, which were found to be much bigger than ours. Related to this, amendments are proposed for rule-93 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1989. The overall idea behind this amendment is to allow more passengers or goods to be carried in the same specified weight category. This in turn will improve logistics in a big fashion. According to the amendment proposed, a two-wheeler can have a max length of four metres while the height can be 2.5 metres. Three-wheelers, according to the proposed amendment, can have a max height of 2.5 metres. The length of a pneumatic trailer now will be at par with that of a modular hydraulic unit.

On select routes (most likely highways), road trains with the same length as in European countries (25.2 metres), will be introduced. To encourage container transport, the height of goods vehicles too will be modified in the N category. Two-axle buses will now likely have a length of 13.5 metres from the current 12 metres. As for truck-trailers that carry passenger cars or motorcycles, construction equipment or even livestock, the height of the vehicle shouldn’t go above 4.75 metre. Semi-trailers that carry refrigerated containers should not have a height more than 4.25 metre.

It is unclear yet if existing vehicles can be modified or only new vehicles that will roll out from factories can have these dimensions. It will most likely be for the new ones. Manufacturers who make such vehicles for the export market might not have to incur additional expenses. However, those who have been making for the domestic markets might be impacted as an additional investment will be required for the tooling.

