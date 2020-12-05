Mumbai’s BEST adds 26 all-electric Tata buses to its fleet: Total 340 to be deployed

In addition to the tenders under FAME I, Tata Motors has received orders from several state transport units in FAME phase II: 60 buses from AJL, 100 buses from Jaipur City Transport Services Limited and 300 buses by BEST in Mumbai.

By:December 5, 2020 12:30 PM

 

Tata Motors has delivered as many as 26 all-electric buses to Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST). The latest delivery marks the commencement of the first-ever Gross Cost Contract (GCC) electric bus service to BEST and these are delivered as a part of the larger order of 340 electric buses from BEST under the government of India’s FAME II initiative. The rest of the units will be delivered in a phased manner as per schedule. The 25-seater Tata Ultra Urban 9/9 electric AC buses were flagged off by Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray in the presence of dignitaries from Tata Motors and Maharashtra state government and BEST at an event at Nariman Point, Mumbai. Tata Motors said that it will be undertaking to build, deploy, maintain and operate the complete charging infrastructure along with the buses across four Mumbai depots of – Backbay, Worli, Malvani and Shivaji Nagar.

Under the unique ‘One Tata’ initiative, the brand is leveraging the core competences of various group companies. Tata Power will contribute by taking complete charge of upstream and downstream electrical facilities that includes supplies and shall also be responsible for the complete bus charging facility. Moreover, Tata Auto Components will be undertaking collaborations, design, development, sourcing and supply of select components to Tata Motors under the said initiative. Tata Motors claims that the aforementioned electric buses have been indigenously developed using the latest manufacturing technology in order to offer the best comfort for the passengers and low cost of operations for BEST.

The 25-seater Tata Ultra Urban AC electric buses get features like ‘Lift Mechanism’ that extends an automated ramp for easy ingress and egress of specially-abled passengers. Moreover, the buses get ergonomic seats, roomy interiors, utility provisions like charging ports, WiFi hotspot for on-the-go connectivity and also, wide entry and exit passages. In addition, the Tata Ultra Urban electric buses are equipped with Intelligent Transport System (ITS) along with telematics system and regenerative braking system for a better range. Tata Motors, under the FAME I initiative, has already supplied 215 electric buses in 5 cities across India.

The electric buses have cumulatively have clocked over 4 million kilometres. In addition to the tenders under FAME I, Tata Motors says that it has received orders from several state transport units in FAME phase II: 60 buses from AJL, 100 buses from Jaipur City Transport Services Limited and 300 buses by BEST in Mumbai. Apart from these, Tata Motors also delivered 25 hybrid buses to MMRDA – India’s first specially-abled-friendly buses.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Year-end discounts 2020: Tata Harrier, Nexon and more get upto Rs 65,000

Year-end discounts 2020: Tata Harrier, Nexon and more get upto Rs 65,000

Covid-19 roadtrip from Mumbai-Gokarna: Do you need a health certificate, e-pass?

Covid-19 roadtrip from Mumbai-Gokarna: Do you need a health certificate, e-pass?

Only 10 Harley-Davidson dealerships absorbed by Hero MotoCorp: H-D's offer vs what dealers want

Only 10 Harley-Davidson dealerships absorbed by Hero MotoCorp: H-D's offer vs what dealers want

OLX expands to offline used car buying/selling marketplace: Launches OLX Autos

OLX expands to offline used car buying/selling marketplace: Launches OLX Autos

Year-end discounts 2020: Save upto Rs 2.5 lakh on a Honda Civic, City, Jazz and more

Year-end discounts 2020: Save upto Rs 2.5 lakh on a Honda Civic, City, Jazz and more

Wireless chargers in cars pointless or must have? Pros and cons explained

Wireless chargers in cars pointless or must have? Pros and cons explained

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 modified by a college grad mimics Triumph Thruxton R cafe racer!

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 modified by a college grad mimics Triumph Thruxton R cafe racer!

Nissan Magnite variants: Price, Specs, Features, Tech Pack and more explained

Nissan Magnite variants: Price, Specs, Features, Tech Pack and more explained

Aprilia SR160 review, road test: India's best handling scooter with new engine, price tag

Aprilia SR160 review, road test: India's best handling scooter with new engine, price tag

Hero MotoCorp trademarks 'XTEC' name: A new ADV, an electric bike or something else?

Hero MotoCorp trademarks 'XTEC' name: A new ADV, an electric bike or something else?

2021 Nissan Kicks teased: Refreshed Hyundai Creta rival to debut on 8 December

2021 Nissan Kicks teased: Refreshed Hyundai Creta rival to debut on 8 December

"World's most economical helmet" Detel Tred launched: Steelbird Joy rival priced at this much

"World's most economical helmet" Detel Tred launched: Steelbird Joy rival priced at this much

After Audi, BMW announces Formula E exit after 2020-21 season

After Audi, BMW announces Formula E exit after 2020-21 season

Made-in-India Renault Kwid with dual airbags scores two stars in Global NCAP crash tests

Made-in-India Renault Kwid with dual airbags scores two stars in Global NCAP crash tests

Ford 'Midnight Surprises' sales campaign starts: Get gift cards, gold coins on Figo, Endeavour

Ford 'Midnight Surprises' sales campaign starts: Get gift cards, gold coins on Figo, Endeavour

Tata Nexon EV crosses 2,000 sales milestone: 1,000 electric Nexon SUVs sold in last three months

Tata Nexon EV crosses 2,000 sales milestone: 1,000 electric Nexon SUVs sold in last three months

Renault India announces new offers for the specially-abled: Schemes explained

Renault India announces new offers for the specially-abled: Schemes explained

How Saab and Tech Mahindra plan to prevent over 1.50 lakh road fatalities in India every year

How Saab and Tech Mahindra plan to prevent over 1.50 lakh road fatalities in India every year

Hyundai 'BeTheBetterGuy' road safety campaign kicks off: Safe driving practices in the new normal

Hyundai 'BeTheBetterGuy' road safety campaign kicks off: Safe driving practices in the new normal

AlphaVector launches KTM bicycles in India: Models, prices, retail channel

AlphaVector launches KTM bicycles in India: Models, prices, retail channel