Mercedes-Benz Actros truck gets MirrorCam instead of rearview mirrors: Improved visibility & fuel efficiency

Besides improved visibility, Mercedes-Benz says the MirrorCam helps optimise aerodynamics which can reduce fuel consumption by up to 1.5 percent.

By:Published: March 25, 2020 5:06:01 PM

Mercedes-Benz has introduced its MirrorCam tech on the Actros truck. So, instead of conventional rearview mirrors, the truck gets cameras to display the view from the rear on screens inside the cabin. Mercedes say that MirrorCam can improve traffic safety by allowing better visibility and fuel efficiency as well by allowing better aerodynamics.

Through MirrorCam, the driver can have an unobstructed view where the conventional rearview and wide-angle mirrors used to cover large areas on either side of the vehicle. The MirrorCam swivels the image of the camera mounted toward the inside of the bend so that the driver always has the end of the trailer in view.

In principle, the system is set for standard semitrailers, but swiveling can be regulated individually. This happens on modern trailers automatically when they transmit their geometric data to the towing vehicle. The driver can move the swivel radius manually in the door operating unit using the side selection button and the four-way rocker switch.

Besides improved visibility, the manufacturer says the MirrorCam helps optimise aerodynamics which can reduce fuel consumption by up to 1.5 percent.

Also read: Mercedes-Benz takes EQV electric V-Class through harsh Arctic winter testing

About the mirrors getting dirty or gathering mist, the MirrorCam solves the problem with its high position cameras, the small roof above the camera lens, a special coating and the digital transmission of the image to a display in the cab, misting and dirt hardly affect the system at all. And what is particularly helpful on cold, damp days; the camera is automatically heated at temperatures below 15 degrees Celsius.

