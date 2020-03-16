Maruti Suzuki Tour models to now retail from commercial outlets: Commercial network expanded to more than 320 touchpoints 

Maruti Suzuki’s ‘Tour’ range models are essentially sparsely equipped affordable models designed for fleet operators. These models will now be retailed through its commercial vehicle business network which has now been expanded.

By:Published: March 16, 2020 5:16:21 PM

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has announced that it has decided to retail its ‘Tour’ range of vehicles from its Commercial vehicles dealer network. The network itself has also been expanded with new dealerships in more cities to increase the brand’s footprint. Maruti Suzuki’s ‘Tour’ model range includes five models which include the Alto Tour, Celerio Tour, Eeco Tour, Dzire Tour and the Ertiga Tour models. These tour models are specifically designed to be affordable models for fleet operators.

Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “Maruti Suzuki’s Commercial channel is the fastest-growing commercial network in the country. A majority of the Commercial network customers comprise of ‘owner-cum-driver’ who are ambitious, risk-takers and are looking for recognition. Their primary need is to get a stable income, and these vehicles contribute as a source of livelihood for them. Similarly, the fleet owners seek increased productivity, improved earnings and expansion of their business. Our internal research suggests that both these goods carrier owners as well as passenger carrier owners have similar business needs. Recognising this as an opportunity, we decided to consolidate our commercial offerings under one roof.”

Srivastava added “The expanding Commercial network is a testimony to our focus on customer satisfaction and establishes our expertise in understanding the needs of the customers. With an enhanced portfolio of Super Carry, Eeco and Tour range available via our Commercial network, we are confident that it will also help our dealer partners”

Maruti introduced its Commercial arm three years ago and Maruti Suzuki Commercial only used to sell the Super Carry and the Eeco van through its commercial dealer network. But now, the Indian automaker has moved its fleet models to its Commercial arm. MSIL has also announced that it has expanded its commercial vehicle dealer network to over 320 dealerships in over 235 cities across India.

