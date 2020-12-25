Maruti Suzuki Super Carry completes four years in India with 70,000+ units sold

Maruti Suzuki Super Carry is currently sold across 235 cities through over 320 Maruti Suzuki commercial outlets and has recorded a market share of 15% in FY19-20 and nearly 20% in FY’20-21.

Maruti Suzuki Super Carry has completed four years of its journey in India with over 70,000 units sold. The company forayed into the commercial segment in the year 2016 with this vehicle. The S-CNG variant was added to the line up in 2017 while the BS6 compliant S-CNG variant was launched in 2020. Maruti Suzuki Super Carry S-CNG variant comes with a bi-fuel engine with 5L petrol tank that offers a backup fuel option in case of an emergency. The vehicle is currently sold across 235 cities through over 320 Maruti Suzuki commercial outlets and has recorded a market share of 15% in FY19-20 and nearly 20% in FY’20-21. Maruti Suzuki Super Carry is quite a practical offering and is used across multiple applications including E-Commerce, Courier, FMCG and goods distribution amongst others.

Speaking on the milestone, Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited said that specifically designed and engineered for the Indian mini-truck customer who values superior mileage, Super Carry has fulfilled its promises. He adds that being the first LCV launched with a BS6 petrol variant offering a powerful 1196cc 4 cylinder engine, it has found wide acceptance. Srivastava also says that the Super Carry has created a niche for itself within a short span and has become the second best-selling Mini-Truck in the Light Commercial Vehicle Market.

He further stated that the diverse customer base stands testament for the success of Maruti Suzuki Super Carry. Maruti Suzuki takes this opportunity to thank all its trusted buyers for their unflinching support to reach this milestone. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates. Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

