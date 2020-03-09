Maruti Suzuki Super Carry BS6 launched: Price, specs, features

Maruti Suzuki Super Carry gets the BS6 treatment only with its petrol engine whereas the CNG will meet the new emission norms shortly.

By:Published: March 9, 2020 1:40:54 PM

Maruti Suzuki recently updated the Eeco van to BS6, something that has been running from the last 10-15 years. The Eeco uses the Esteem’s G12B engine. Another car that runs the very same engine, the Maruti Suzuki Super Carry, now has been made BS6 compliant. The Maruti Super Carry BS6 is priced at Rs 4.76 on-road, Maharashtra. The ex-showroom price is Rs 4.23 lakh. This price has seen a hike of Rs 10,000 over that of the BS4 model.  Dealers have got stocks of the vehicle with them and ready delivery is being promised as well.

The BS6 petrol engine produces the same amount of power and torque as before – 72hp @ 6,000rpm and 98Nm @ 3,000rpm. This engine is mated to a 5-speed transmission. The fuel tank capacity is 30 litres while the top speed is 80kmph. The kerb weight of the vehicle at 860kg stays the same as before. Maruti sells the Super Carry with a diesel and CNG powertrain too. Unfortunately, the 2-cylinder diesel engine will be axed while the CNG will be updated within the next 20 days. It may be noted that Maruti Suzuki has recently started updating the CNG line-up.

Mechanically, the Super Carry features no revisions. The suspension is made up of a leaf spring at the rear axle while the front is a MacPherson strut with a coil spring. A manual steering too has been provided. Braking is taken care of  by a ventilated disc in the front and drums at the rear. ABS isn’t available but seatbelts are provided. The Super Carry runs on 13-inch steel wheels.

The Super Carry is available in other international markets as well. However, Maruti is yet to find a stronghold with this product in India. It is primarily got to do with less awareness amongst the public and perhaps some amount of publicity will definitely help the vehicle’s cause.

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

These Honda two-wheelers might not be available from April 1: Last chance to buy Navi, Aviator

These Honda two-wheelers might not be available from April 1: Last chance to buy Navi, Aviator

All-new Honda City variants and features leaked: Launch in April 2020

All-new Honda City variants and features leaked: Launch in April 2020

Win an international holiday on booking a Suzuki Gixxer SF250 or Access 125: Here is how

Win an international holiday on booking a Suzuki Gixxer SF250 or Access 125: Here is how

International Women's Day offer: Female customers get huge benefits with Hero scooter bookings

International Women's Day offer: Female customers get huge benefits with Hero scooter bookings

Women's Day, Women in motorsports: From first-ever F1 racer to India's first world champion

Women's Day, Women in motorsports: From first-ever F1 racer to India's first world champion

Hyundai Creta, India's most successful urban SUV resetting the benchmark in 2020

Hyundai Creta, India's most successful urban SUV resetting the benchmark in 2020

WIAA Women’s Rally to the Valley: Meet the drivers – Navy squadron leader, 78-year-old grandma & a 100 more

WIAA Women’s Rally to the Valley: Meet the drivers – Navy squadron leader, 78-year-old grandma & a 100 more

Indian Scout Bobber Sixty revealed: What all the more affordable Scout Bobber offers!

Indian Scout Bobber Sixty revealed: What all the more affordable Scout Bobber offers!

International Women's Day: Nissan customers to get 50% discount and assured gifts

International Women's Day: Nissan customers to get 50% discount and assured gifts

Hero scooters offered with huge discounts: Right time to buy with almost Rs 5,000 off

Hero scooters offered with huge discounts: Right time to buy with almost Rs 5,000 off

Domination battle! Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace vs Ford Endeavour vs Toyota Fortuner specs, features, price compared

Domination battle! Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace vs Ford Endeavour vs Toyota Fortuner specs, features, price compared

2020 Honda WR-V bookings open: BS6 petrol, diesel engines, design upgrades

2020 Honda WR-V bookings open: BS6 petrol, diesel engines, design upgrades

250cc streetfighter shootout! Bajaj Dominar 250 vs Suzuki Gixxer 250 vs Yamaha FZ25 specs, features, price

250cc streetfighter shootout! Bajaj Dominar 250 vs Suzuki Gixxer 250 vs Yamaha FZ25 specs, features, price

Hyundai announces Power Women Camp: One-year free roadside assistance, vehicle maintenance knowhow & more

Hyundai announces Power Women Camp: One-year free roadside assistance, vehicle maintenance knowhow & more

Can using Ola, Uber expose you to Coronavirus? What you should be worried about

Can using Ola, Uber expose you to Coronavirus? What you should be worried about

Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace launched: Why it's more expensive than Ford Endeavour!

Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace launched: Why it's more expensive than Ford Endeavour!

Bajaj Dominar 250 unofficial bookings open: Expected price, features and launch timeline!

Bajaj Dominar 250 unofficial bookings open: Expected price, features and launch timeline!

Seeing a Lamborghini Aventador S Being Crafted And Driving It Too! Must-Do Before You Die

Seeing a Lamborghini Aventador S Being Crafted And Driving It Too! Must-Do Before You Die

Toyota Glanza hybrid review: Is the disguised Baleno better or not?

Toyota Glanza hybrid review: Is the disguised Baleno better or not?

Tata Power to provide charging infrastructure for Jaguar Land Rover electric vehicles

Tata Power to provide charging infrastructure for Jaguar Land Rover electric vehicles