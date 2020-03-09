Maruti Suzuki Super Carry BS6 launched: Price, specs, features

Maruti Suzuki Super Carry gets the BS6 treatment only with its petrol engine whereas the CNG will meet the new emission norms shortly.

Maruti Suzuki recently updated the Eeco van to BS6, something that has been running from the last 10-15 years. The Eeco uses the Esteem’s G12B engine. Another car that runs the very same engine, the Maruti Suzuki Super Carry, now has been made BS6 compliant. The Maruti Super Carry BS6 is priced at Rs 4.76 on-road, Maharashtra. The ex-showroom price is Rs 4.23 lakh. This price has seen a hike of Rs 10,000 over that of the BS4 model. Dealers have got stocks of the vehicle with them and ready delivery is being promised as well.

The BS6 petrol engine produces the same amount of power and torque as before – 72hp @ 6,000rpm and 98Nm @ 3,000rpm. This engine is mated to a 5-speed transmission. The fuel tank capacity is 30 litres while the top speed is 80kmph. The kerb weight of the vehicle at 860kg stays the same as before. Maruti sells the Super Carry with a diesel and CNG powertrain too. Unfortunately, the 2-cylinder diesel engine will be axed while the CNG will be updated within the next 20 days. It may be noted that Maruti Suzuki has recently started updating the CNG line-up.

Mechanically, the Super Carry features no revisions. The suspension is made up of a leaf spring at the rear axle while the front is a MacPherson strut with a coil spring. A manual steering too has been provided. Braking is taken care of by a ventilated disc in the front and drums at the rear. ABS isn’t available but seatbelts are provided. The Super Carry runs on 13-inch steel wheels.

The Super Carry is available in other international markets as well. However, Maruti is yet to find a stronghold with this product in India. It is primarily got to do with less awareness amongst the public and perhaps some amount of publicity will definitely help the vehicle’s cause.

