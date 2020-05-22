Maruti Suzuki launches BS6 Super Carry S-CNG: India’s first BS6 light commercial vehicle

Maruti Suzuki Commercial Channel network of over 320 touchpoints has sold over 56,000 units of the Super Carry which has been consistently outperforming the mini-truck segment.

By:Updated: May 22, 2020 1:23:17 PM

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has announced the launch of BS6 compliant S-CNG variant of Super Carry. Maruti Suzuki says the Super Carry is the first light commercial vehicle to upgrade to BS6 engine in India. The manufacturer introduced CNG vehicles back in 2010, and today has several vehicles with CNG systems including passenger vehicles. Under its ‘Mission Green Million’, Maruti has already sold one million green vehicles (including CNG, Smart Hybrid vehicles), and aims to sell the next one million green vehicles in the coming two years.

Maruti Suzuki Super Carry is powered by a 4-cylinder engine that puts out 48 KW at 6000 rpm and 85 Nm at 3000 rpm of torque. The mini-truck commercial vehicle comes with an array of safety and convenience features that include reverse parking sensors, seat belt reminder, lockable glove box, and a large loading deck. Super Carry is the only LCV in the country with a dual fuel S-CNG variant with a 5L petrol tank.

Maruti Suzuki Commercial Channel network has sold over 56,000 units of the Super Carry which has been consistently outperforming the mini-truck segment. Especially conceptualized for small commercial vehicle segment users, Super Carry offers best-in-segment power, enhanced comfort, superior quality and versatile deck, says Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited.

Also read: Volkswagen launches its first all-electric van eTransporter: 45 minutes for 80% charge

The bi-fuel S-CNG variant has been accepted very well in the Small commercial vehicle market and already contributes around 8% to the Super Carry sales. The introduction of the competitively priced BS6 compliant S-CNG variant coupled with the Government’s renewed focus on CNG fuel availability will further strengthen the Super Carry brand, he added.

Maruti says that its S-CNG vehicle range complements the government’s aim to reduce import of oil and enhance the share of natural gas in the energy basket of the country from 6.2% now to 15% by 2030. The government is also working to expand the network of CNG fuel pumps in the country. Last year, new CNG station additions grew by 56%.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

234hp Ducati Panigale V4 Superleggera: Company's most powerful bike all set to hit production

234hp Ducati Panigale V4 Superleggera: Company's most powerful bike all set to hit production

Ford EcoSport recalled in India for safety reasons: Know if yours is affected

Ford EcoSport recalled in India for safety reasons: Know if yours is affected

Edelweiss Switch policy offers vehicle insurance that can be 'switched on or off' based on usage

Edelweiss Switch policy offers vehicle insurance that can be 'switched on or off' based on usage

Great news! Buy a Maruti Suzuki car today and pay later: Here's how

Great news! Buy a Maruti Suzuki car today and pay later: Here's how

ATS Elgi vehicle sanitisation kit launched: Price, availability and more

ATS Elgi vehicle sanitisation kit launched: Price, availability and more

Triumph Scrambler 1200 Bond Edition unveiled: '007 – No Time To Die' bike now on sale

Triumph Scrambler 1200 Bond Edition unveiled: '007 – No Time To Die' bike now on sale

2020 Honda WR-V BS6 launch soon: 5 things to expect from this Venue, Brezza rival

2020 Honda WR-V BS6 launch soon: 5 things to expect from this Venue, Brezza rival

Lockdown 4.0: Honda to restart production of bikes, scooters gradually starting 25th May

Lockdown 4.0: Honda to restart production of bikes, scooters gradually starting 25th May

Lithium dependency on China to continue in short term: SEG Automotive India

Lithium dependency on China to continue in short term: SEG Automotive India

Skoda India Volkswagen to resume manufacturing from June 1 with new safety guidelines

Skoda India Volkswagen to resume manufacturing from June 1 with new safety guidelines

MG Shield+ tech to enhance car buying experience: Digital demo, OTA updates and more

MG Shield+ tech to enhance car buying experience: Digital demo, OTA updates and more

2020 BS6 Hyundai Verna features explained: 12 first-in-segment features including BlueLink

2020 BS6 Hyundai Verna features explained: 12 first-in-segment features including BlueLink

The Nissan GT-R50 from Italdesign is now real and will cost Rs 7.5 crore!

The Nissan GT-R50 from Italdesign is now real and will cost Rs 7.5 crore!

eBikeGo's new subscription for electric bikes now offers limited free period

eBikeGo's new subscription for electric bikes now offers limited free period

Okinawa Oki100 electric bike to be faster than Revolt RV400! Launch details out

Okinawa Oki100 electric bike to be faster than Revolt RV400! Launch details out

Now buy a Jaguar Land Rover online with new contactless platform

Now buy a Jaguar Land Rover online with new contactless platform

Ola-backed Vogo to home deliver rented scooters with sanitization kits

Ola-backed Vogo to home deliver rented scooters with sanitization kits

Nissan Virtual Showroom: Book Kicks SUV and get finance online during COVID-19 crisis

Nissan Virtual Showroom: Book Kicks SUV and get finance online during COVID-19 crisis

All-new BMW F 900 R, F 900 XR launched in India: Price, specs, features, competition explained!

All-new BMW F 900 R, F 900 XR launched in India: Price, specs, features, competition explained!

Triumph Motorcycles teases new Tiger 900: India launch expected this month

Triumph Motorcycles teases new Tiger 900: India launch expected this month