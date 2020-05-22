Maruti Suzuki launches BS6 Super Carry S-CNG: India’s first BS6 light commercial vehicle

Maruti Suzuki Commercial Channel network of over 320 touchpoints has sold over 56,000 units of the Super Carry which has been consistently outperforming the mini-truck segment.

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has announced the launch of BS6 compliant S-CNG variant of Super Carry. Maruti Suzuki says the Super Carry is the first light commercial vehicle to upgrade to BS6 engine in India. The manufacturer introduced CNG vehicles back in 2010, and today has several vehicles with CNG systems including passenger vehicles. Under its ‘Mission Green Million’, Maruti has already sold one million green vehicles (including CNG, Smart Hybrid vehicles), and aims to sell the next one million green vehicles in the coming two years.

Maruti Suzuki Super Carry is powered by a 4-cylinder engine that puts out 48 KW at 6000 rpm and 85 Nm at 3000 rpm of torque. The mini-truck commercial vehicle comes with an array of safety and convenience features that include reverse parking sensors, seat belt reminder, lockable glove box, and a large loading deck. Super Carry is the only LCV in the country with a dual fuel S-CNG variant with a 5L petrol tank.

Maruti Suzuki Commercial Channel network has sold over 56,000 units of the Super Carry which has been consistently outperforming the mini-truck segment. Especially conceptualized for small commercial vehicle segment users, Super Carry offers best-in-segment power, enhanced comfort, superior quality and versatile deck, says Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited.

Also read: Volkswagen launches its first all-electric van eTransporter: 45 minutes for 80% charge

The bi-fuel S-CNG variant has been accepted very well in the Small commercial vehicle market and already contributes around 8% to the Super Carry sales. The introduction of the competitively priced BS6 compliant S-CNG variant coupled with the Government’s renewed focus on CNG fuel availability will further strengthen the Super Carry brand, he added.

Maruti says that its S-CNG vehicle range complements the government’s aim to reduce import of oil and enhance the share of natural gas in the energy basket of the country from 6.2% now to 15% by 2030. The government is also working to expand the network of CNG fuel pumps in the country. Last year, new CNG station additions grew by 56%.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.