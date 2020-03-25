Maruti Suzuki Dzire Tour S CNG BS6 launched: Priced at Rs 6.36 lakh

The Maruti-Suzuki Dzire variant for fleet operators has been upgraded to BS6 and now comes with new optional variants for the Dzire Tour S range.

By:Published: March 25, 2020 3:24:43 PM

Recently Maruti Suzuki India Limited had announced that it would be selling its Tour range of vehicles which are designed for fleet operators from its new Maruti Suzuki Commercial network. Now the Indian automaker has announced that the Dzire Tour S has been upgraded to BS6 emission compliance and will come with two new variants that will be offered as options.

Maruti Suzuki has priced the BS6 upgraded Dzire Tour S at Rs 6.36 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) And there are two new optional variants of the Dzire Tour S. The Dzire Tour S continues to use the 1.2-litre Dual-VVT petrol engine from earlier. This engine is tuned to produce 82hp and 113Nm of torque. The Dzire Tour S is only offered with a 5-speed manual transmission. The Dzire Tour S is offered as petrol-only and CNG variants.

While there are three variants of the Dzire Tour S with the petrol model being standard. The CNG model costs a slight premium while there is also a Dzire Tour (O) CNG model as well.

The recent facelifted Dzire was also upgraded to BS6, but get the new 1.2-litre Dualjet, Dual-VVT engine that develops more power. However, that engine is not offered with the Dzire Tour S. Also, the Dizre Tour is based on the older generation model of the Dzire and does not use the latest lightweight Heartect platform.

The Dzire Tour, along with four other Tour models from Maruti will now retail from its Commercial network of dealerships as announced recently. Maruti Suzuki Commercial’s offering in addition to the Super Carry and the Eeco Cargo models now include the Alto Tour, Celerio Tour, Dzire Tour, Eeco Tour and the Ertiga Tour.

The variant wise prices of the new BS6 compliant Maruti Suzuki Dzire Tour S are as follows:

Dzire Tour S (O) petrol: Rs 5.80 lakh

Dzire Tour S CNG: Rs 6.36 lakh

Dzire Tour S (O) CNG: Rs 6.40 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

2020 Tokyo Olympic may have been postponed but a car will rescue the torch relay

2020 Tokyo Olympic may have been postponed but a car will rescue the torch relay

Coronavirus scare: Maxxis tyres suspends operations at Sanand production facility till 14th April

Coronavirus scare: Maxxis tyres suspends operations at Sanand production facility till 14th April

Mahindra Bolero BS6 variants explained: Features, price

Mahindra Bolero BS6 variants explained: Features, price

Coronavirus effect! Auto industry to face Rs 2,300 crore loss daily with plant closures: SIAM

Coronavirus effect! Auto industry to face Rs 2,300 crore loss daily with plant closures: SIAM

Car, bike movies to get you through the lockdown in India

Car, bike movies to get you through the lockdown in India

Mahindra Bolero BS6 launched: Price, features, specifications

Mahindra Bolero BS6 launched: Price, features, specifications

Yamaha Majesty S 155 maxi-scooter revealed: More powerful than India-bound Aprilia SXR 160!

Yamaha Majesty S 155 maxi-scooter revealed: More powerful than India-bound Aprilia SXR 160!

Telematics for improved aftersales service: AI, IOT, on-board diagnostics to ensure fault prediction in cars

Telematics for improved aftersales service: AI, IOT, on-board diagnostics to ensure fault prediction in cars

ION Energy and Wamtechnik to make an all-electric excavator: Announce strategic partnership

ION Energy and Wamtechnik to make an all-electric excavator: Announce strategic partnership

Fiat Chrysler to produce face masks for health care workers: To donate 1 million masks a month

Fiat Chrysler to produce face masks for health care workers: To donate 1 million masks a month

Hero Cycles to mitigate coronavirus impact by setting aside Rs 100 crore for community

Hero Cycles to mitigate coronavirus impact by setting aside Rs 100 crore for community

Polestar 2 electric performance car production begins in China

Polestar 2 electric performance car production begins in China

Aston Martin Valhalla to get hybrid V6 engine: First in-house developed engine since 1968

Aston Martin Valhalla to get hybrid V6 engine: First in-house developed engine since 1968

Covid19: Okinawa shuts electric scooter manufacturing plant till further notice

Covid19: Okinawa shuts electric scooter manufacturing plant till further notice

F1 2020: Azerbaijan GP becomes eighth race to be postponed due to coronavirus pandemic

F1 2020: Azerbaijan GP becomes eighth race to be postponed due to coronavirus pandemic

Coronavirus Pandemic: Lohia Auto suspends production at Kashipur plant till 31st March

Coronavirus Pandemic: Lohia Auto suspends production at Kashipur plant till 31st March

BMW 8 Series GranCoupe now at Indian dealerships: Expected price, specs and more

BMW 8 Series GranCoupe now at Indian dealerships: Expected price, specs and more

Mercedes-AMG G63 and E63 models recalled in India: Here is why

Mercedes-AMG G63 and E63 models recalled in India: Here is why

Aftermarket detachable car infotainment touchscreen: Pioneer launches SDA-835TAB and SPH-T20BT

Aftermarket detachable car infotainment touchscreen: Pioneer launches SDA-835TAB and SPH-T20BT

Exclusive: BS4 vehicles worth Rs 6,400 crore unsold as 12,000+ dealers shut in lockdown states

Exclusive: BS4 vehicles worth Rs 6,400 crore unsold as 12,000+ dealers shut in lockdown states