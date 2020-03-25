Maruti Suzuki Dzire Tour S CNG BS6 launched: Priced at Rs 6.36 lakh

The Maruti-Suzuki Dzire variant for fleet operators has been upgraded to BS6 and now comes with new optional variants for the Dzire Tour S range.

Recently Maruti Suzuki India Limited had announced that it would be selling its Tour range of vehicles which are designed for fleet operators from its new Maruti Suzuki Commercial network. Now the Indian automaker has announced that the Dzire Tour S has been upgraded to BS6 emission compliance and will come with two new variants that will be offered as options.

Maruti Suzuki has priced the BS6 upgraded Dzire Tour S at Rs 6.36 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) And there are two new optional variants of the Dzire Tour S. The Dzire Tour S continues to use the 1.2-litre Dual-VVT petrol engine from earlier. This engine is tuned to produce 82hp and 113Nm of torque. The Dzire Tour S is only offered with a 5-speed manual transmission. The Dzire Tour S is offered as petrol-only and CNG variants.

While there are three variants of the Dzire Tour S with the petrol model being standard. The CNG model costs a slight premium while there is also a Dzire Tour (O) CNG model as well.

The recent facelifted Dzire was also upgraded to BS6, but get the new 1.2-litre Dualjet, Dual-VVT engine that develops more power. However, that engine is not offered with the Dzire Tour S. Also, the Dizre Tour is based on the older generation model of the Dzire and does not use the latest lightweight Heartect platform.

The Dzire Tour, along with four other Tour models from Maruti will now retail from its Commercial network of dealerships as announced recently. Maruti Suzuki Commercial’s offering in addition to the Super Carry and the Eeco Cargo models now include the Alto Tour, Celerio Tour, Dzire Tour, Eeco Tour and the Ertiga Tour.

The variant wise prices of the new BS6 compliant Maruti Suzuki Dzire Tour S are as follows:

Dzire Tour S (O) petrol: Rs 5.80 lakh

Dzire Tour S CNG: Rs 6.36 lakh

Dzire Tour S (O) CNG: Rs 6.40 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi

