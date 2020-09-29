MAHLE, Ballard Power collaborate to develop fuel cell systems for commercial vehicles

MAHLE and Canadian fuel cell manufacturer Ballard Power Systems Inc. have agreed to work together in the future on developing fuel cell systems for commercial vehicles of various weight classes.

By:September 29, 2020 10:51 AM
MAHLE and Canadian fuel cell manufacturer Ballard Power Systems Inc have announced a collaboration in the field of fuel cell systems. The two will work together on developing fuel cell systems for commercial vehicles of various weight classes. In the long term, the MAHLE-Ballard collboration aims to manufacture complete fuel cell systems for the European, North American, and Asian markets. While Ballard will mainly be responsible for system design relating to the fuel cell stack in the first phase of the cooperation, MAHLE brings to the table its extensive experience in thermal management, power electronics, and packaging.

Climate-neutral hydrogen is the energy carrier of the future and, at the same time, key for the achievement of climate targets for medium and heavy commercial vehicles, explains Dr. Jörg Stratmann, Chairman of the MAHLE Management Board and CEO. “Through our cooperation with Ballard, we will provide a strong stimulus to the development of fuel cell drives that are suitable for large-scale production.”

Also read: 1000 km range with this electric car battery! Log9 Materials bets on aluminium fuel cells

“Given increasing policy support for low-emission powertrains, in particular, we are pleased to work with MAHLE on driving forward our shared vision of carbon-neutral heavy-duty transport,” says Randy MacEwen, CEO of Ballard Power Systems Inc.

MAHLE has been a series supplier for fuel cell vehicles for several years. The technology group based in Stuttgart/Germany has expertise particularly in air intake systems, the electronics, and the temperature control of fuel cell systems. The company has been expanding its application portfolio for hydrogen for some time and also lobbies politically for support for fuel cell technology and hydrogen combustion.

