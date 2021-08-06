Mahindra’s Farm Equipment Sector reports 5% sales increase in July 2021

Mahindra's Farm Equipment Sector reports 5% increase in domestic sales in July 2021, having sold 25,769 units in India compared to 24,463 units sold in July 2020. Exports have seen an increase of 55%.

By:August 6, 2021 12:23 PM
mahindra farm equipment sector sales report july 2021

Mahindra’s Farm Equipment Sector (FES) has released its sales figures for July 2021, reporting a 5% increase compared to July 2020. Mahindra’s domestic sales stood at 25,769 units in July 2021, compared to 24,463 units sold during the same period last year.  

Mahindra exported 1,460 units in July 2021, taking its total sales (Domestic+Export) to 27,229 units, compared to 25,402 units in July 2020. Mahindra exported 939 units during the same period last year. Exports alone have seen an increase of 55% in July 2021 compared to July 2020. 

Commenting on Mahindra’s performance, Hemant Sikka, President – Farm Equipment Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said, “We have sold 25,769 tractors in the domestic market during July 2021 with a growth of 5% over last year. Demand remained buoyant in July as crop sowing operations gained traction, with monsoon picking up pace across all the regions.”

“The easing of Covid curbs and robust farm incomes on record Rabi crop procurement has bode well for the rural economy. We continue to stay bullish on tractor demand in the coming months owing to the revival of monsoon, hike in MSP of key Kharif crops and upcoming festival season. In the exports market, we have sold 1,460 tractors with a growth of 55%.”

