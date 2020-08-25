Mahindra trucks offered with iMAXX connectivity: Service due, fuel efficiency and more on phone

Through iMAXX, a customer or fleet owner will get updates about their fleet or a particular truck on their smartphone, along with preventive maintenance tips.

Telematics is becoming the buzzword these days. It seems as if everyone is keen on getting it into their vehicles. Even two-wheeler makers are very much interested in this technology. India’s backbone as far as economics go – trucks – are now also been fitted with this technology. The latest to join the troupe is Mahindra. Mahindra trucks like the Furio, Blazo, Cruzio BS6 are now available with the iMAXX connectivity. This is a free subscription. Mahindra says that these telematics will offer the fleet owner to have higher profits as well as tension-free ownership of the trucks. Further, this value-for-money proposition will enhance the overall ownership experience. Mahindra says that this will also be incentive enough to get BS4 truck owners to smoothly shift to BS6 machines. As it is, more than 90 per cent of the parts are shared between the two.

Through iMAXX, a customer or fleet owner will get updates about their fleet or a particular truck on their smartphone. One can check the vehicle location, tyre pressure, fuel and other details by sitting in the comfort of their home or office. Mahindra claims that as it is the trucks are fitted with fuel-saving measures and this helps in a big fashion. Asset productivity too has increased for some, claims Mahindra due to the BS6 trucks. iMaxx is expected to enhance this in a higher fashion with a 4G embedded SIM. The company says that the data transmitted by this SIM is 600 per cent more than that of the other embedded technologies used world over.

Preventive maintenance too has been enabled wherein the system tells the fleet owner of a possible part that needs replacement. Mahindra’s studies show that the system sometimes gives a warning 33 hours in advance thereby ensuring that the vehicle downtime is lower. A 24×7 customer support team too is part of the process.

