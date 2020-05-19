Mahindra starts new finance offers, 100% loans on passenger and commercial vehicles

The finance schemes are better for those looking to buy Mahindra SUVs with the maximum possible loan tenure.

By:Published: May 19, 2020 4:25:00 PM

Mahindra Auto has just restarted its operations. In a bid to uplift customer sentiment, Mahindra Auto is now offering a host of offers. These offers are with both the passenger as well as commercial vehicles from the maker’s fold. There are also separate finance schemes for the frontline workers – those who have been serving the country relentlessly in this pandemic. They include doctors, essential service providers and policemen. Let’s take a look at what these schemes entail.

Finance schemes for frontline warriors

For doctors, there is a 50 per cent waiver on the processing fees of a loan. Moreover, doctors also have the advantage of buying the vehicle now and start paying EMIs after 90 days. A higher funding allowance is applicable to the police force. If a frontline worker were to opt for a Mahindra pick-up truck, they will have to pay the same (lower) EMI as was applicable on the same BS4 model.

General schemes

Other than this, those buying any Mahindra SUV stand to gain from 100 per cent financing. The aforementioned 90 days moratorium period too is applicable. A higher loan period of eight years too is now part of the plans. Customers buying Mahindra SUVs also have the option to buy now and start paying EMIs from next year. The interest rates too start at 7.75 per cent. There are also no foreclosure charges.

Mahindra is also using this opportunity to present women drivers with a better deal. These include discounts on interest rates, first three low EMIs, 25 per cent loan payment at the end of the tenure, 50  per cent less EMI for three months every year and so on.

Currently, Mahindra has the best online booking option for their vehicles. We have explained the process in great detail. Everything is done online. The vehicle too is delivered to the desired location.

Also Read Book a Mahindra online in a hassle free manner

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

BS6 Nissan Kicks vs Kia Seltos vs Hyundai Creta: Specs, features, interior, prices compared

BS6 Nissan Kicks vs Kia Seltos vs Hyundai Creta: Specs, features, interior, prices compared

How the new Honda City could upset Hyundai Verna, Maruti Ciaz with this surprise

How the new Honda City could upset Hyundai Verna, Maruti Ciaz with this surprise

Fiat India Automobiles resumes manufacturing in Maharashtra with new safety guidelines

Fiat India Automobiles resumes manufacturing in Maharashtra with new safety guidelines

Volkswagen launches its first all-electric van eTransporter: 45 minutes for 80% charge

Volkswagen launches its first all-electric van eTransporter: 45 minutes for 80% charge

Exclusive: Honda Jazz facelift to get this big and smart update in BS6 guise

Exclusive: Honda Jazz facelift to get this big and smart update in BS6 guise

Ola cabs back in 160+ cities: Autos and cars to follow these new safety rules

Ola cabs back in 160+ cities: Autos and cars to follow these new safety rules

Yamaha India restarts factory and dealerships amid lockdown: Showrooms open in these states

Yamaha India restarts factory and dealerships amid lockdown: Showrooms open in these states

Kia Motors India starts production of Seltos, Carnival at Anantapur plant

Kia Motors India starts production of Seltos, Carnival at Anantapur plant

BMW F 900 R, F 900 XR India launch date out: Key highlights of the two German middleweights!

BMW F 900 R, F 900 XR India launch date out: Key highlights of the two German middleweights!

COVID-19 relief: Tata Motors, JK Tyres, Bosch donate sanitisers, develop coronavirus app and more

COVID-19 relief: Tata Motors, JK Tyres, Bosch donate sanitisers, develop coronavirus app and more

Top 10 fastest production cars in the world: 400 km/h McLaren Speedtail slowest on this list

Top 10 fastest production cars in the world: 400 km/h McLaren Speedtail slowest on this list

How Maruti Suzuki dealerships are delivering cars amid COVID-19 crisis

How Maruti Suzuki dealerships are delivering cars amid COVID-19 crisis

Covid-19 Pandemic: Suzuki Motorcycle India restarts production at Haryana plant with these directives

Covid-19 Pandemic: Suzuki Motorcycle India restarts production at Haryana plant with these directives

2020 Nissan Kicks priced at Rs 9.5 lakh: Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos rival now most powerful in segment

2020 Nissan Kicks priced at Rs 9.5 lakh: Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos rival now most powerful in segment

Renault Triber AMT launched: Datsun Go+ rival price, specs, features

Renault Triber AMT launched: Datsun Go+ rival price, specs, features

KTM and Husqvarna bike prices increased: How much more you need to pay

KTM and Husqvarna bike prices increased: How much more you need to pay

Kawasaki W800 now cheaper than Triumph Street Twin as price drops by Rs 1 lakh

Kawasaki W800 now cheaper than Triumph Street Twin as price drops by Rs 1 lakh

MotoGP Stay at Home GP: Alex Marquez claims victory at last corner, Rossi & Quartararo join on podium

MotoGP Stay at Home GP: Alex Marquez claims victory at last corner, Rossi & Quartararo join on podium

Adorable! Ziva revving her dad MS Dhoni's Yamaha RD350 in joy will beat your Monday Blues

Adorable! Ziva revving her dad MS Dhoni's Yamaha RD350 in joy will beat your Monday Blues

Hero Pleasure+ price increased: Activa 6g rival gets costlier

Hero Pleasure+ price increased: Activa 6g rival gets costlier