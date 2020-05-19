Mahindra starts new finance offers, 100% loans on passenger and commercial vehicles

The finance schemes are better for those looking to buy Mahindra SUVs with the maximum possible loan tenure.

Mahindra Auto has just restarted its operations. In a bid to uplift customer sentiment, Mahindra Auto is now offering a host of offers. These offers are with both the passenger as well as commercial vehicles from the maker’s fold. There are also separate finance schemes for the frontline workers – those who have been serving the country relentlessly in this pandemic. They include doctors, essential service providers and policemen. Let’s take a look at what these schemes entail.

Finance schemes for frontline warriors

For doctors, there is a 50 per cent waiver on the processing fees of a loan. Moreover, doctors also have the advantage of buying the vehicle now and start paying EMIs after 90 days. A higher funding allowance is applicable to the police force. If a frontline worker were to opt for a Mahindra pick-up truck, they will have to pay the same (lower) EMI as was applicable on the same BS4 model.

General schemes

Other than this, those buying any Mahindra SUV stand to gain from 100 per cent financing. The aforementioned 90 days moratorium period too is applicable. A higher loan period of eight years too is now part of the plans. Customers buying Mahindra SUVs also have the option to buy now and start paying EMIs from next year. The interest rates too start at 7.75 per cent. There are also no foreclosure charges.

Mahindra is also using this opportunity to present women drivers with a better deal. These include discounts on interest rates, first three low EMIs, 25 per cent loan payment at the end of the tenure, 50 per cent less EMI for three months every year and so on.

Currently, Mahindra has the best online booking option for their vehicles. We have explained the process in great detail. Everything is done online. The vehicle too is delivered to the desired location.

