Mahindra sells 1000 units of Treo Zor, grabs 59% market share

Mahindra Treo Zor is the youngest member in the Treo range of commercials EVs and has sold 1000 units since its launch in October 2020. The Treo range as a whole has sold 8000 units across the country.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M) has announced that the latest member in their commercial electric vehicle fleet, Treo Zor has crossed the 1,000 sales milestone in a matter of six months. It was launched last year in October at a starting price of Rs 2.73 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The Treo Zor now occupies a 59 per cent market share in its segment.

Thanking customers on the occasion, Mahesh Babu, CEO, Mahindra Electric Mobility said, “Treo Zor has been a game changer for Mahindra and more importantly for our customers who have decided to lead India’s shift towards e-mobility. With its customer-centric design and efficient performance, Treo Zor offers higher savings that customers expect from a last mile electric cargo vehicle. We are delighted that it has become the preferred delivery vehicle for leading eCommerce players and their fleet operators. We thank all our customers for choosing Treo Zor and enabling us to attain the leadership position in its segment.”

Additionally, the Treo portfolio as a whole has crossed 8,000 sales across the country. Apart from the Treo Zor, it includes the Treo electric auto and Treo Yaari E-rickshaw. All of these vehicles are based on a platform that was designed and developed by Mahindra in India.

Mahindra Treo Zor is an electric three-wheeler by the Indian manufacturer that is used for last-mile connectivity in delivering goods. Compared to conventional IC powered vehicles the Treo Zor provides more savings and does not impact the environment as badly. The company claims that it can cover 125km in a single charge as well. The battery on Treo Zor can be charged using a regular 15A socket. It is available in three variants which include flatbed, pickup and delivery van options.

With a payload capacity of 578kg, it can help in transporting a lot of goods. It comes powered by an 8kW motor that is IP67 certified for dust and water resistance. The motor delivers 42Nm of torque and has two driving modes. The electric three-wheeler is also equipped with features like a telematics unit with GPS, lockable glovebox, 12V power socket, hazard indicator and reverse buzzer.

