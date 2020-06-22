Mahindra Sarpanch Plus tractor launched in Maharashtra: Price, power, warranty

The Mahindra Sarpanch Plus tractor is available in two power configurations and can now be booked online only for Rs 5,000 till June 30, but only in the state of Maharashtra.

By:Published: June 22, 2020 4:26 PM

After the excellent response to its tractors during the lockdown period, Mahindra and Mahindra Farm Equipment is on quite a high. The Mahindra Sarpanch Plus tractor has now been launched. The tractor though is available in the state of Maharashtra for now. This Plus model is an upgraded version of the earlier Sarpanch model. While the company hasn’t revealed the pricing of this model, it is expected to be around Rs 6 lakh, on-road. The tractors are available between 30hp and 50hp. Right now, one can visit m2all.com and book the tractor online. Mahindra is offering a two-year standard warranty on the product which encompasses all the components. There is also at-no-extra-cost four years warranty that comes with the product. However, the additional four years only covers the transmission as well as engine wear and tear items.

Mahindra says that the new Sarpanch Plus tractors offer 2hp more power than before. If one is booking online, till June 20, the customer has to pay only Rs 5,000 as the booking amount. There are multiple finance schemes that have also been rolled out for farmers. Mahindra further claims that these tractors have the best-in-class fuel efficiency and longer service interval, thereby guaranteeing maximum benefits to the farmers. These tractors are being manufactured at all Mahindra facilities across India.

The president of Mahindra Farm Equipment Sector, Hemendra Sikka said that his company is at the forefront of introducing new technologies and this new tractor is a step in that direction. Farmers are getting extra power as well as torque with this new series of tractors. The fuel-efficient as well as the reliable engine will help the farmers earn more money while keeping service costs at the lowest.

During last month, Mahindra sold more than 23,000 tractors. This was more than half the car industry’s total number of cars sold.

