Mahindra Electric delivers first unit of Treo e-auto under RAAHI Project in Amritsar

Mahindra Electric has delivered the first unit of its Treo electric auto under the RAAHI project in Amritsar. The company will deliver over 500 units of its Treo electric autos in the next few months.

Mahindra Electric Mobility Limited (MEML), the electric vehicle (EV) subsidiary of the Mahindra Group, has today delivered the first unit of its Treo electric auto under the RAAHI project in Amritsar, Punjab. The RAAHI (Rejuvenation of Auto-Rickshaw in Amritsar through Holistic Intervention) project has been instituted by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) and it focuses on reducing air pollution levels in the city.

It is a part of City Investments to Innovate, Integrate and Sustain (CITIIIS). A total of 12 Indian cities including Amritsar have been selected under the CITIIS program and Mahindra Electric Mobility Limited will deliver over 500 Treo electric autos over the next few months. Under the RAAHI project, a subsidy of Rs 75,000 is given to each beneficiary, with an allotted total outlay of Rs 108 crore. It is noteworthy that the subsidy is over and above the FAME-II discounts.

Commenting on this occasion, Suman Mishra, CEO, Mahindra Electric Mobility Limited (MEML), said, “It is an honour to participate in the RAAHI Project and deliver our technologically-advanced electric 3-wheelers to beneficiaries under the scheme. 3-wheelers play a pivotal role in last-mile mobility and the Treo fleet will promote usage of electric vehicles over ICE – thereby reducing pollution. Along with significantly higher earnings and improved lifestyles, our driver partners will be trendsetters.”

The Mahindra Treo electric auto gets an indigenous powertrain and a Lithium-ion battery pack. The company claims that it boasts a real-world driving range of around 130 km on a full charge. Moreover, it is said to be charged from 0 to 100 per cent in 3 hours and 50 minutes through a 16V charging socket. Talking about the RAAHI scheme, it was launched in 2019 and has six interlinked components. They are – multiple electric auto charging stations, strengthening the 3-wheeler sector, livelihood opportunities, pedestrian safety, first and last-mile connectivity, and better air quality.

Also Read: Kia EV6 bookings to open on May 26, 2022: India launch soon

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.