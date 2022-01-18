Mahindra announces highest mileage guarantee on BS6 truck range

In case a customer chooses to return the truck, the ex-showroom price of the truck will be refunded after all requirements are fulfilled as per terms and conditions.

Written by FE Bureau
Mahindra BLAZO X

Mahindra Group’s wholly-owned subsidiary Mahindra Truck and Bus on Monday announced a highest mileage guarantee on its entire BS6 truck range from 3.5 tonne till 55 tonne, including Blazo X HCV, Furio ICV, Furio 7 LCV and Jayo LCV.

“We are giving a mileage guarantee, which is ‘get the highest mileage on a Mahindra truck or give your truck back, backed with the service guarantee’,” said Jalaj Gupta, business head, commercial vehicles business unit, Mahindra & Mahindra, during a virtual press conference on key business updates on the company’s truck and bus business.

Mahindra had first offered a similar guarantee on its HCV truck Blazo, launched in 2016. While more than 33,000 units of Blazo have been sold till now, the company claims not a single customer has returned a truck. The Furio ICV was introduced in 2019 and almost 2,500 units of the truck have been sold till now.

