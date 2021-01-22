Made-in-India Covid-19 vaccine truck: BharatBenz BSafe Express features explained

The newly introduced BharatBenz BSafe Express truck is built around the company's 2823R chassis and is paired with BharatBenz’s ‘Truckonnect’ telematics platform, ensuring real-time tracking of the vehicle.

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) has recently joined hands with Motherson Group and unveiled BharatBenz BSafeExpress that happens to be a specialized reefer truck designed for the safe transportation of COVID-19 vaccines. The connected truck comes with newly developed refrigeration units that are claimed to accurately monitor & maintain the temperature and stability of the vaccines at all stages of delivery. The BharatBenz BSafeExpress truck is Made-in-India including the container talking of which, Motherson Group’s refrigerated container is also called intelligent reefer. The same is made from Glass Reinforced Plastic, XPS Foam, and other carefully chosen materials that make it strong, water-resistant, and non-corrosive, light-weight and highly insulated. The company says that the container can be assembled locally in just 96 hours.

Moreover, the said container gets purpose-built IoT sensors, all thanks to which the fleet managers can monitor temperature, humidity, shock, tilt, and tamper. They can also adjust the temperature as per the requirement and there is an alarm as well that rings in case of a problem. Moreover, you get QR Code tracking as well with the help of which the users can check the location, status, and history of each package. The newly introduced BharatBenz BSafe Express truck is built around the company’s 2823R chassis. The said model is also paired with BharatBenz’s ‘Truckonnect’ telematics platform with the help of which the vaccine distributors will be able to do real-time tracking of the vehicle.

DICV says that it has plans to deploy around 10,000 to 12,000 trucks across India amid the world’s largest vaccination drive. The company says that once the said drive ends, the said trucks can be used to deliver goods and services that require items to be transported under low temperatures. The container on the BharatBenz BSafe Express can ensure temperatures of as low as -20-degree Celsius. The company is also offering a BSafe Pack free of cost with the truck. The said package comes with multiple items like UV disinfectant, a transparent shield to divide the driver’s seat & resting area and more and these ensure a high level of hygiene inside the cabin.

Stay tuned for more updates!

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.