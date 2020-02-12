Lohia Auto aims to be one-stop solution for electric three-wheeler needs in 2020

Lohia Auto has announced its aim to become the first electric vehicle maker in India to become a one-stop solution for all-electric 3-wheeler requirements in 2020. As a part of their 'Embrace The Revolution’ strategy, Lohia Auto claims that it aims to change the mindset of consumers and bridge the gap between the current and expected consumer base when it comes to switching to EV electric vehicles.

Ayush Lohia, CEO of Lohia Auto Industries said, 'Being one of the earliest manufacturers of EV vehicles in India, Lohia Auto has seen a dramatic change in the EV industry in the past 10 years. Being at the forefront of this revolution we feel that it is time we take the mantle and push forward. Our move is also in sync with the National Electric Mobility Mission Plan 2020 of the Government of India that has set an ambitious target to achieve 60-70 lakh sales of hybrid and electric vehicles by 2020. With this year’s plan aptly named 'Embrace The Revolution' we will make Lohia Auto one of the first companies to provide EV for all categories of customer in three-wheeler market.”

Lohia will be introducing more models in India to expand its electric three-wheeler offering. Lohia believes that with its electric three-wheelers, it can make not only make mobility affordable and available.

While Lohia has stated its intention and mentioned that it will launch new electric three-wheeler models in India, it has not stated how it plans to become a one-stop solution nor suggested what kind of products it will introduce.