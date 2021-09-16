LCV market to see double digit growth in FY22

The LCV segment sold around 36,000 units in FY20 which decreased to 30,000 units in FY21 but after an initial decline in FY22, in the last two months there has been a recovery with a 10-15% growth in sales expected in FY22.

By:September 16, 2021 7:46 AM
Mahindra Furio 7 Cargo

Volumes in the light commercial vehicle (LCV) truck segment is all set to bounce back in FY22 with a double digit growth, riding on the back of demand from e-commerce, parcel services, FMCG, poultry, construction and cold storage segments. “The industry has bounced back. We will see a pretty strong comeback,” Veejay Nakra,  chief executive officer, automotive sector, Mahindra & Mahindra, said.

The small commercial vehicle segment recovered faster while the other segments have recovered in the last three months with the HCV segment coming back very strongly, Nakra said. However, the passenger and bus segment was still waiting for a buoyancy in the market, he said. The LCV segment sold around 36,000 units in FY20 which decreased to 30,000 units in FY21 but after an initial decline in FY22, in the last two months there has been a recovery with a 10-15% growth in sales expected in FY22, Nakra said. The industry was expected to reach the FY20 pre-Covid levels by end of this year.

Around 50% of the LCV market in the country was in the 3-6 tonne category and the remaining 50% was in the 6-7.5 tonne category. The market was shifting towards the 6-7.5 tonne category so Mahindra Truck and Bus, a division of the Mahindra Group, decided to enter this segment with  the Mahindra Furio 7 range of LCV trucks, Jalaj Gupta, business head, commercial vehicles division, Mahindra & Mahindra, said. Gupta said the company had invested `650 crore in developing the Furio range of trucks. The LCV will be manufactured at Mahindra’s facility in Chakan, Pune. The Furio 7 LCV trucks was targeting both intra-city and inter-city applications. The LCV Furio 7 platform with three variants — four tyre cargo, six tyre cargo and a six tyre tipper. They were in the price range of `14.79-16.82 lakh (ex-showroom Pune).

Majority of the segment was dominated by single vehicle owners and driver owners who were sensitive to rising fuel cost and were looking for higher payload and the Furio was designed to meet these needs, Gupta said. Mahindra was offering a more mileage or truck back guarantee and a guaranteed resale value after five years offer to make a dent in the highly competitive LCV market.

The cargo vehicles were being launched in 38 locations in 13 states, which accounted for 85% of the market while the tippers would be available in 26 locations across 11 states, which was 90% of the market, Gupta said. There were no production constraints and would be ramped up as needed.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

New Nissan R35 GT-R T-Spec revealed: Why you can't buy one

New Nissan R35 GT-R T-Spec revealed: Why you can't buy one

MG Astor unveiled in India: 5 key facts to know

MG Astor unveiled in India: 5 key facts to know

Locally-manufactured Citroen C3 SUV Teased: Unveiling Tomorrow

Locally-manufactured Citroen C3 SUV Teased: Unveiling Tomorrow

All-New Force Gurkha BS6 Revealed; India Launch on 27th September

All-New Force Gurkha BS6 Revealed; India Launch on 27th September

MG Astor unveil tomorrow: What to expect from Creta, Seltos rival

MG Astor unveil tomorrow: What to expect from Creta, Seltos rival

All-new Force Gurkha BS6 unveil tomorrow: What to expect?

All-new Force Gurkha BS6 unveil tomorrow: What to expect?

Tesla Model S Plaid now the fastest production EV around the Nurburgring

Tesla Model S Plaid now the fastest production EV around the Nurburgring

Kia Sonet achieves 1 lakh unit sales milestone within a year of its launch

Kia Sonet achieves 1 lakh unit sales milestone within a year of its launch

Six-point EV charging plaza to be operational at Delhi's Nehru Place by next month

Six-point EV charging plaza to be operational at Delhi's Nehru Place by next month

Maharashtra EV subsidy impact: Ather 450 Plus gets a big price cut!

Maharashtra EV subsidy impact: Ather 450 Plus gets a big price cut!

Maruti Suzuki Swift achieves 2.5 million unit sales milestone

Maruti Suzuki Swift achieves 2.5 million unit sales milestone

BMW X5 xDrive SportX Plus launched at starting price of Rs 77.9 lakh

BMW X5 xDrive SportX Plus launched at starting price of Rs 77.9 lakh

MG Astor unveil date out: India's first Level 2 autonomous vehicle

MG Astor unveil date out: India's first Level 2 autonomous vehicle

Tata 407 CNG launched at Rs 12.07 lakh: Promises 35% improved efficiency over diesel

Tata 407 CNG launched at Rs 12.07 lakh: Promises 35% improved efficiency over diesel

1,000 km on a single charge! Futuricum electric truck sets new Guinness World Record

1,000 km on a single charge! Futuricum electric truck sets new Guinness World Record

BH number plate series can game-changing for logistics services: Here's how

BH number plate series can game-changing for logistics services: Here's how

In images: Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 as a mad-looking racer by XTR Pepo

In images: Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 as a mad-looking racer by XTR Pepo

2021 MotoGP: Bagnaia wins first MotoGP race after spectacular last-lap battle with Marquez

2021 MotoGP: Bagnaia wins first MotoGP race after spectacular last-lap battle with Marquez

2021 Tata Tigor EV First Drive Review: The everyday EV?

2021 Tata Tigor EV First Drive Review: The everyday EV?

Discounts, offers on Yamaha Fascino, Ray ZR in September 2021: Upto Rs 5,000 cashback & more

Discounts, offers on Yamaha Fascino, Ray ZR in September 2021: Upto Rs 5,000 cashback & more