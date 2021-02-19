Komaki XGT CAT 2.0 commercial electric bike launched: Boasts 350kg payload, higher range

Komaki also promises that this bike will have a range of 125km on a single charge. The electric bike will only consume 1-1.5 units of electricity.

By:February 19, 2021 3:57 PM

Komaki which stormed into the electric two-wheeler section recently has now launched a new commercial vehicle. The new Komaki XGT CAT 2.0 commercial electric bike has been launched at a starting price of Rs 75,000 for the gel-based battery tech whereas the Li-ion version costs Rs 10,000 more. The electric bike also boasts a higher 300-350kg payload capacity. At the same time, Komaki also promises that this bike will have a range of 125km on a single charge. The electric bike will only consume 1-1.5 units of electricity. At the same time, there is no time mentioned for the charge time as well. We are waiting for more details from Komaki. Other details that are readily available include LED headlights, digital instrument cluster and many more storage spaces. There is also a carrier at the front, on the sides as well as the rear.

Komaki also says in the press release that there are six shock absorbers at the rear whereas the front has got telescopic units. The pillion seat can also be converted to accommodate more luggage. The body is made of iron and the company claims that it has tested the bike for rigidity. There are disc brakes at both ends whereas 12-inch alloy wheels too have been provided. Presently, the Indian commercial bike market has very less electric vehicles, especially ones with such a high payload capacity. The price too looks quite palatable.

A slew of new electric bikes are going to come upon us. However, these are mostly from unorganised players and it all boils down to what people want from their EVs.

Gunjan Malhotra, director of the EV Division, Komaki said: ‘All Komaki two-wheelers undergo a 3-stage quality inspection. The first stage involves raw material inspection, followed by the in-process inspection (semi-assembled product), and lastly, there is the finished product inspection (fully assembled product) and off-line pre-dispatch complete product inspection. This system of Total Quality Management ensures flawless build quality for the end-user.’

