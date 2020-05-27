JK Tyre rolls out 20 millionth radial tyre for trucks, buses

JK Tyre achieved the 10 million production mark of TBRs in the month of August 2016

JK Tyre has recently added another feather to its hat by announcing a new achievement. The company said that it has rolled out 20 millionth radial tyre for trucks and buses. With this feat, the company claims that it is the only and first Indian company to do so. JK Tyre was the first in the country to introduce Truck/Bus Radial tyres (TBR). JK Tyre achieved the 10 million production mark of TBRs in the month of August 2016. Post that, within 4 years, the company achieved the milestone of its 20 millionth TBR.

Speaking on the occasion, Raghupati Singhania, Chairman & Managing Director said that this is a landmark achievement, not only for JK Tyre, but for all its stakeholders, especially the customers who have shown their unwavering trust in the company’s engineering prowess and technological capabilities. He adds that as a pioneer and market leader, JK Tyre remains committed to driving innovation and bringing products for its fleet customers that are high on efficiency, safety and cost effectiveness. He concluded his statement by saying that the company will continue to work towards strengthening its position through Technology and revolutionary sustainable mobility solutions.

In other news, JK Tyre recently launched India’s first-ever ‘Smart Tyre’ technology. The said tech monitors the tyre’s vital statistics, including pressure, temperature and more. With this, JK Tyre becomes the first tyre manufacturer to enter into the connected mobility space. Moreover, the company is also the first tyre maker to launch the next generation of fuel-efficient ‘Fuel Saver Technology’ TBR tyres.

The said range of tyres are built on the advanced JETOCT technology that helps in improving vehicle efficiency by saving up to 8% fuel as compared to normal radial tyres.

