JK Tyre rolls out 20 millionth radial tyre for trucks, buses

JK Tyre achieved the 10 million production mark of TBRs in the month of August 2016

By:Updated: May 27, 2020 11:43:20 AM

 

JK Tyre has recently added another feather to its hat by announcing a new achievement. The company said that it has rolled out 20 millionth radial tyre for trucks and buses. With this feat, the company claims that it is the only and first Indian company to do so. JK Tyre was the first in the country to introduce Truck/Bus Radial tyres (TBR). JK Tyre achieved the 10 million production mark of TBRs in the month of August 2016. Post that, within 4 years, the company achieved the milestone of its 20 millionth TBR.

Speaking on the occasion, Raghupati Singhania, Chairman & Managing Director said that this is a landmark achievement, not only for JK Tyre, but for all its stakeholders, especially the customers who have shown their unwavering trust in the company’s engineering prowess and technological capabilities. He adds that as a pioneer and market leader, JK Tyre remains committed to driving innovation and bringing products for its fleet customers that are high on efficiency, safety and cost effectiveness. He concluded his statement by saying that the company will continue to work towards strengthening its position through Technology and revolutionary sustainable mobility solutions.

In other news, JK Tyre recently launched India’s first-ever ‘Smart Tyre’ technology. The said tech monitors the tyre’s vital statistics, including pressure, temperature and more. With this, JK Tyre becomes the first tyre manufacturer to enter into the connected mobility space. Moreover, the company is also the first tyre maker to launch the next generation of fuel-efficient ‘Fuel Saver Technology’ TBR tyres.

The said range of tyres are built on the advanced JETOCT technology that helps in improving vehicle efficiency by saving up to 8% fuel as compared to normal radial tyres.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Ola Electric to launch new electric scooter in India in 2021: Acquires Amsterdam-based Etergo

Ola Electric to launch new electric scooter in India in 2021: Acquires Amsterdam-based Etergo

FCA India's Jeep For All finance scheme launched: Low EMIs, 100% funding on Compass, Wrangler

FCA India's Jeep For All finance scheme launched: Low EMIs, 100% funding on Compass, Wrangler

2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class coupe and convertible unveiled: What to expect in India

2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class coupe and convertible unveiled: What to expect in India

Now buy a brand new Maruti Suzuki car at just Rs 899/month: More finance schemes under Maruti-ICICI tie up explained!

Now buy a brand new Maruti Suzuki car at just Rs 899/month: More finance schemes under Maruti-ICICI tie up explained!

Kia Rio facelift unveiled: Gets Kia's first 48V mild-hybrid engine & new version of UVO Connect

Kia Rio facelift unveiled: Gets Kia's first 48V mild-hybrid engine & new version of UVO Connect

BS6 emission norms now applicable for quadricycles like Bajaj Qute

BS6 emission norms now applicable for quadricycles like Bajaj Qute

Maruti Suzuki True Value to deliver used cars at home as over 400 outlets resume operations

Maruti Suzuki True Value to deliver used cars at home as over 400 outlets resume operations

Over 800 Hyundai dealerships now operational: More than 1 lakh vehicles serviced already this month

Over 800 Hyundai dealerships now operational: More than 1 lakh vehicles serviced already this month

Revv self-drive rental program restarts with sanitised cars, limited damage liability in select cities

Revv self-drive rental program restarts with sanitised cars, limited damage liability in select cities

Ather 450 electric scooter now available for rent in lockdown: Booking, benefits explained!

Ather 450 electric scooter now available for rent in lockdown: Booking, benefits explained!

2020 Skoda Karoq, Superb, Rapid TSI launched in India: Price, specs, features explained

2020 Skoda Karoq, Superb, Rapid TSI launched in India: Price, specs, features explained

Ninja 650, CBR650R rivalling Benelli 600RR spied for the first time: Key highlights of India-bound midsizer!

Ninja 650, CBR650R rivalling Benelli 600RR spied for the first time: Key highlights of India-bound midsizer!

New Hyundai Santa Fe SUV teased: To get new hybrid variants soon

New Hyundai Santa Fe SUV teased: To get new hybrid variants soon

Zoomcar offers 100% off for limited time as operations restart in 35 cities

Zoomcar offers 100% off for limited time as operations restart in 35 cities

Kawasaki Z650 BS6 launched: Gets LED headlights, TFT colour console, smartphone connectivity

Kawasaki Z650 BS6 launched: Gets LED headlights, TFT colour console, smartphone connectivity

Triumph Motorcycles opens pre-bookings for new Tiger 900: India launch soon

Triumph Motorcycles opens pre-bookings for new Tiger 900: India launch soon

Chinese copy of Vespa Primavera declared invalid: China's copycat design practice fails again

Chinese copy of Vespa Primavera declared invalid: China's copycat design practice fails again

Mercedes-Benz C-Class and more models get great offers as Wishbox 2.0 starts

Mercedes-Benz C-Class and more models get great offers as Wishbox 2.0 starts

Toyota Kirloskar to resume production at Bidadi plant starting today

Toyota Kirloskar to resume production at Bidadi plant starting today

Next-Gen Mercedes-Benz S-Class teased: Unveil confirmed later this year

Next-Gen Mercedes-Benz S-Class teased: Unveil confirmed later this year