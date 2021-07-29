JCB launches CEV stage IV wheeled construction equipment in India

JCB’s advanced telematics technology, called JCB Livelink, has been incorporated with these vehicles thereby making them connected.

JCB India, one of the largest construction equipment maker in our country, has launched its Construction Equipment Vehicle stage IV vehicles. The range consists of the 3DX Plus and the 4DX Backhoe Loaders, the VM117 Soil Compactor, the 530-70 and the 530-110 Telehandlers with engines complying with the new emission norms. For bulk handling, three new wheeled loaders, the 433-4, the 437-4 and the 455-4 were also launched with different powertrains to meet a wide range of applications for customers. JCB’s advanced telematics technology, called JCB Livelink, has been incorporated with these vehicles thereby making them connected. The machine’s performance, its operating and health parameters in addition to its location, geofencing, time-fencing and GPS location can be monitored. JCB’s Intelli-Diagnostic technology helps in accurate fault-finding through a digital interface. Fleet owners can also order genuine spare parts online via the JCB Parts Mobile application.

The CEV stage IV emission norms came into effect a few months ago. These are different from the passenger car’s BS-VI norms. JCB says that it has invested significantly to update the range with the new norms. The new Backhoe Loader range has the new 3DX Plus, 3DX Super, 3DX Xtra & 4DX and these are claimed to be seven per cent more fuel efficient than before. At the same time, the maintenance cost too is lower by 15 per cent. Of the three-wheeled Loading Shovels introduced, the 433-4 comes with a JCB ecoMax 444 engine and ZF axles & transmission. With an improved output of up to eight per cent and an enhanced fuel efficiency of up to 10 per cent, JCB says that this new machine is also lower on maintenance and comes with a 15 per cent bigger cabin.

CEO and Managing Director of JCB India, Deepak Shetty said, “Sustainable growth has always been one of the cornerstone of our operations. We welcome the introduction of CEV Stage IV Emission Standards for Wheeled Construction Equipment Vehicles. This new range is our strong commitment towards the environment and sustainability. In addition to being lower in Emissions, these machines are also more fuel-efficient, thus reducing the total cost of ownership of the equipment”

