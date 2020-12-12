JCB India opens its biggest parts centre in Haryana: To contribute 40 percent to company’s business

JCB India currently exports Made-in-India machines to over 110 countries, which are designed and manufactured to meet JCB’s One Global Quality Standard. The company's sixth factory in the country is currently under construction at Vadodara, Gujarat.

JCB India Limited has announced the inauguration of its biggest parts centre in Bhaproda, Haryana. The said facility is spread over an area of 1,50,000 square feet and will provide parts support to the Northern Indian region. The new facility will cater to 15 dealer locations and will contribute almost 40% to JCB’s parts business in India. As it is located on the 4 lane NH 334B near Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway, this enables quick connectivity towards the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor and also critical customer bases in North India. The company claims that its new parts centre is a modern state-of-the-art facility with one of the highest standards for safety and energy efficiency. While SAP enables accurate control over inventory and transactions, the TOC concept, on the other hand, ensures material availability at the site and at the dealer’s end. The facility’s fire-fighting equipment includes roof sprinklers, fire alarms and also, a fire detection system. Moreover, the warehouse’s energy efficiency is designed to bring about 60% reductions in energy consumption.

Inaugurating the new Parts Centre, Deepak Shetty, CEO and Managing Director of JCB India Limited said that this location gives the company the unique advantage of having access to trained manpower, future scalability options and an approach to all major highways. He adds that by investing in this state-of-the-art warehouse infrastructure, JCB India has continued to remain committed to the India Growth Story for over four decades. He adds that it will help in developing a local ecosystem for JCB machine owners and dealers and will also provide employment opportunities to over 100 people, including women.

With the launch of JCB India’s new parts centre, the company’s total warehouse capacity in the country has increased to 3,10,000 sq feet covering five locations including Pune, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Guwahati. JCB currently has five factories and a design centre in India. The brand’s sixth factory in the country is currently under construction at Vadodara, Gujarat. JCB India currently exports Made-in-India machines to over 110 countries, which are designed and manufactured to meet JCB’s One Global Quality Standard.

