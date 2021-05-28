JBM Eco-Life electric AC bus launched in Ahmedabad with 250km range, fast charging

Apart from this, the company has installed a fast-charging station that will ensure minimum downtime of the vehicles.

By:May 28, 2021 2:09 PM

JBM, a well-known coachmaker has launched its Eco-Life electric AC bus in Ahmedabad. These buses will be under the BRTS scheme by Ahmedabad Janmarg Ltd. The latter is a 100 per cent subsidiary of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation. The bus is a zero emissions model that the company claims will save almost 1,000 tons equivalent CO2 and 3.5 lakh litres of diesel, in the 10 years of its operation. Further, the company claims that on a single charge, the bus can cover 250km whereas fast charging is also supported. The battery compartment is made up of Li-ion battery cells. JBM Auto says that it has put up a e-mobility ecosystem at the Vastral depot where these buses will be parked.  This solution includes the buses, their charging infrastructure, power infrastructure and maintenance.

Apart from this, the company has installed a fast-charging station that will ensure minimum downtime of the vehicles. Further, all these buses come with features such as Automatic Bus Vehicle Location System, Real-Time Passenger Information System (PIS), CCTV cameras, Panic Buttons for emergency, public address system, Stop request buttons to name a few. JBM ECO-LIFE bus incorporates other utility features such as Vehicle Health Monitoring System, Fire Detection & Suppression System, public address system etc. For drivers, the aesthetically designed dashboard claims to give a user-friendly system that gives the drivers a distraction-free experience.

Nishant Arya, Vice Chairman, JBM Group said, “JBM is determined to create state-of-the-art e-mobility ecosystem across the country. The launch of electric buses in Ahmedabad is in line with our vision to provide green & sustainable transport solutions. Our buses are successfully serving the masses in many other states as well, such as Delhi, Maharashtra, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Andaman & Nicobar, Karnataka etc. JBM Auto Ltd. has been the pioneer in providing the complete e-mobility ecosystem right from electric vehicles, charging infra, power infra to maintenance and support, thereby, providing optimum value for the customers.

