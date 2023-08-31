Isuzu launches new D-Max S-Cab Z variant at Rs 15 lakh

The new Isuzu D-Max S-Cab Z variant comes with a unique BOS (Brake Override System), which cuts power to the engine in case of panic braking.

Isuzu has launched a new Z variant of D-Max S-Cab in India at a price of Rs 15.00 lakh (ex-showroom, Chennai). The new Z variant now sits on top of the D-Max S-Cab lineup comprising Hi Ride Cab chassis AC and Hi Ride priced at Rs 12.54 lakh and Rs 12.99 lakh (both ex-showroom), respectively.

The new Z variant is targeted at an urban consumer base and packs all amenities common to contemporary cars. It is available in a single fully-loaded variant but with five paint schemes to offer– It will be available in 5 colours; Cosmic Black, Galena Grey, Splash White, Nautilus Blue and Titanium Silver.

Speaking on the launch, Toru Kishimoto, Deputy Managing Director, Isuzu Motors India, said, “Our vehicles are designed to offer the perfect combination of style, reliability and performance while also providing excellent comfort and safety. To support the growing customer community, we are also increasing our dealership network to provide seamless sales and service touchpoints.”

Isuzu D-Max S-Cab Z: Exterior styling

The S-Cab Z gets a distinctive exterior as compared to the rest models in the D-Max range. The most prominent highlight being the eagle-inspired chrome grille, flanked by Bi-LED projector headlamps with LED DRLs and front fog lamps. The door handles and tailgate handles are finished in chrome.

This is further accentuated by the power adjustable chrome ORVMs with turn indicators. Other visual highlights include sporty roof rails, a shark fin antenna made of gunmetal, and new 6-spoke wheel covers. The stylish anti-skid sidesteps bring practicality into play by allowing easy ingress and egress.

Isuzu D-Max S-Cab Z: Interiors, features

On the inside, The S-Cab Z gets piano black finished trim elements that match the leather finish steering wheel which now gets steering-mounted controls. The dual tone black and dark grey premium upholstery further ups the appeal quotient. The high grade seating has height adjustable headrests and the front seats have back pockets.

Coming to features, it gets a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a six-speaker audio system, a rear parking camera, and multiple USB ports. Other highlights include cup holders on the centre console, auto up-down driver power window, map lamp, and a sunglass holder.

Isuzu D-Max S-Cab Z: Engine specs

Powering D-Max S-Cab Z is a familiar 2.5-litre ISUZU 4JA1 VSS turbo intercooled engine that pushes out 157 bhp at 3,600 rpm and a peak torque of 176 Nm at 1,500-2,400 rpm. Power is sent to the rear wheels via a 6-speed manual gearbox.