Isuzu D-MAX BS6 teased: Commercial pick-up trucks arriving soon

Isuzu’s BS6 range is finally expected to be introduced in India. The official website has been updated with a teaser hinting the D-Max commercial models are coming soon.

By:October 9, 2020 5:36 PM
2020 Isuzu D-Max Commercial teaser

Isuzu is yet to introduce its BS6 line up in the Indian market. After the BS6 emission regulations were imposed, Isuzu India hasn’t launched any of its models for the private or commercial market. Due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Japanese brand’s launch plans were delayed. Following which Isuzu had earlier stated that it will introduce its BS6 range from Q2 of the 2020-21 financial year. But as September has passed, the automaker has not launched any of its BS6 compliant products. However, the brand’s official website has released a teaser suggesting the arrival of some models soon.

Logging on to the Isuzu Motors India official website, the automaker has recently updated the page. Now it seems to be ready to introduce new BS6 compliant models. The official website shows the image of two of Isuzu’s new commercial models — S-Cab and the D-Max commercial pick-up truck. Both will be using the latest exterior and interior design and features are last seen on the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross. These commercial models used to use the 2.5-litre, 4-cylinder turbo-diesel engines. These were good for 78hp and 176Nm of torque. For the BS6 models, the engines are expected to be similar, but it is possible that Isuzu throws in the new 1.9-litre motor.

As for the passenger vehicle models, internationally the V-Cross has been replaced with a new generation model, there is no word about its arrival to India as of now. However, the automaker has been consecutively releasing teasers for its upcoming models. So we could hold our breath that the new model arrived in India soon.

