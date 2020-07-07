Hyundai XCIENT: World’s first fuel cell heavy-duty truck to enter commercial use in September

Hyundai plans to roll out a total of 1,600 XCIENT Fuel Cell trucks by 2025, reflecting the company's environmental commitment and technological prowess as it works toward reducing carbon emissions.

By:Updated: Jul 07, 2020 3:04 PM

hyundai XCIENT hydrogen Fuel Cell truck

Hyundai Motor Company has now shipped the first 10 of the Hyundai XCIENT Fuel Cell – world’s first mass-produced fuel cell heavy-duty truck – to Switzerland where it will begin its commercial use. A total of 50 XCIENT Fuel Cell trucks will be exported to Switzerland, followed by Hyundai handing them over to commercial fleet owners starting September. The manufacturer plans to roll out 1,600 XCIENT Fuel Cell trucks by the year 2025.

The XCIENT is powered by a 190-kW hydrogen fuel cell system with dual 95-kW fuel cell stacks. It gets seven large hydrogen tanks for a combined storage capacity of around 32.09 kg of hydrogen. The driving range for XCIENT Fuel Cell is about 400 km (in the 4X2 truck with refrigerated upfit configuration while operating 34ton truck + trailer combination) and a refuelling time of approximately 8-20 minutes.

Equipped with an enhanced fuel cell system, a long-distance tractor unit with a 1,000 km range is also in the works. It will be aimed at global markets including North America and Europe.

Building a comprehensive hydrogen ecosystem, where critical transportation needs are met by vehicles like XCIENT Fuel Cell, will lead to a paradigm shift that removes automobile emissions from the environmental equation, In Cheol Lee, Executive Vice President and Head of Commercial Vehicle Division at Hyundai Motor, said.

Also read: Hyundai HDC-6 Neptune: Heavy-duty hydrogen truck to launch within 3-4 years

With its sights set on future, zero-emissions mobility as a significant part of the company’s strategy, Hyundai aims to sell 670,000 electric vehicles annually, including 110,000 FCEVs by 2025. Besides, XCIENT Fuel Cell trucks, Hyundai is also the manufacturer of NEXO, its second-generation hydrogen-powered SUV.

Under its long-term roadmap “Fuel Cell Vision 2030” announced in December 2018, Hyundai Motor Group aims to secure a 700,000-unit-a-year capacity of fuel cell systems for automobiles as well as vessels, rail cars, drones and power generators by 2030.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Hyundai XCIENT: World's first fuel cell heavy-duty truck to enter commercial use in September

Hyundai XCIENT: World's first fuel cell heavy-duty truck to enter commercial use in September

Honda X-Blade BS6 launched at a price of Rs 1.05 lakh: Big price hike for new features

Honda X-Blade BS6 launched at a price of Rs 1.05 lakh: Big price hike for new features

New Skoda Octavia vRS unveiled: Hybrid engine, fresh design, features

New Skoda Octavia vRS unveiled: Hybrid engine, fresh design, features

BS6 Land Rover Discovery Sport, Range Rover Evoque deliveries begin: Prices start at Rs 57.99 lakh

BS6 Land Rover Discovery Sport, Range Rover Evoque deliveries begin: Prices start at Rs 57.99 lakh

Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: The Mahi Bike Garage has Rs 35 lakh Kawasaki Ninja H2, Yamaha RD350s & more!

Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: The Mahi Bike Garage has Rs 35 lakh Kawasaki Ninja H2, Yamaha RD350s & more!

Tata Tigor EV facelift spied testing: Expected range, price, features

Tata Tigor EV facelift spied testing: Expected range, price, features

Ampere Vehicles to foray into electric three-wheelers: Acquires 74% stake in Bestway

Ampere Vehicles to foray into electric three-wheelers: Acquires 74% stake in Bestway

CEAT launches GoSafe S95 face mask to prevent Coronavirus infection: Price, availability explained

CEAT launches GoSafe S95 face mask to prevent Coronavirus infection: Price, availability explained

Aston Martin DB5 rolls off production line after 55 years: Gets real 'James Bond' gadgets

Aston Martin DB5 rolls off production line after 55 years: Gets real 'James Bond' gadgets

100 female cops in Gorakhpur to now patrol on Hero Destini 125, Maestro Edge 125 scooters

100 female cops in Gorakhpur to now patrol on Hero Destini 125, Maestro Edge 125 scooters

New car launches in July 2020: MG Hector Plus, Honda City and more

New car launches in July 2020: MG Hector Plus, Honda City and more

250+ Covid-19 positive employees at Bajaj Auto Waluj factory: Union demands temporary plant closure

250+ Covid-19 positive employees at Bajaj Auto Waluj factory: Union demands temporary plant closure

Four ways innovation in EV charging stations can boost India's EV adoption

Four ways innovation in EV charging stations can boost India's EV adoption

BS6 Renault Kwid RXL launched at Rs 4.16 lakh: Kwid crosses 3.5 lakh sales mark

BS6 Renault Kwid RXL launched at Rs 4.16 lakh: Kwid crosses 3.5 lakh sales mark

Buy a Honda Activa 6g, Shine and pay only 50% EMI for 3 months: How to avail, explained!

Buy a Honda Activa 6g, Shine and pay only 50% EMI for 3 months: How to avail, explained!

MG Hector Plus specs, features, brochure out: Bookings now open

MG Hector Plus specs, features, brochure out: Bookings now open

Huge discounts of up to Rs 1.6 lakh on Honda City, Civic, Amaze, this July

Huge discounts of up to Rs 1.6 lakh on Honda City, Civic, Amaze, this July

Elon Musk retails 'short shorts' on Tesla website to prove point, website crashes

Elon Musk retails 'short shorts' on Tesla website to prove point, website crashes

MG Hector Plus second-row captain seats teased: Innova Crysta rival's launch this month

MG Hector Plus second-row captain seats teased: Innova Crysta rival's launch this month

F1 2020: Bottas dominates dramatic Austrian GP as Leclerc, Norris claim podium spots

F1 2020: Bottas dominates dramatic Austrian GP as Leclerc, Norris claim podium spots