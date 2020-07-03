Hyundai HDC-6 Neptune: Heavy-duty hydrogen truck to launch within 3-4 years

Hyundai Motor Company is showcasing its hydrogen fuel cell prowess at the H2Mobility + Energy Show 2020 in South Korea, including the HDC-6 Neptune, a hydrogen-powered electric truck under its 2030 vision.

Hyundai Motor Company is currently showcasing its hydrogen fuel cell technology and mobility solutions at the H2Mobility + Energy Show 2020 in South Korea. One of these is the Hyundai HDC-6 Neptune, a hydrogen-powered heavy-duty truck that was first unveiled at the North American Commercial Vehicle Show last October. The truck is part of the manufacturer’s 2030 vision for use of hydrogen-powered fuel cell technology.

A key design inspiration for the Hyundai HDC-6 Neptune Concept comes from New York’s iconic streamliner railway trains of the 1930s, which were one of the greatest technological advances of the early 20th Century. Hyundai plans to launch the HDC-6 Neptune with an enhanced fuel cell system with high durability and power within the next three to four years.

Besides the truck, Hyundai si also showcasing its mobile fuel cell generator, which utilizes two fuel cell stacks also used in Hyundai NEXO, the world’s first dedicated fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV), generating a maximum output of 160 kW. The generator can be used for various applications, such as charging two EVs simultaneously, or electric buses and trucks.

Also on display at the event, Hyundai NEXO FCEV has a claimed range of 609 km on a single charge. The NEXO was launched in 2018 and recorded nearly 5,000 units sold in 2019, making it a global leader in FCEV sales.

The company is exhibiting a 1:8-scale model of its smart mobility ecosystem with Urban Air Mobility (UAM), Purpose Built Vehicles (PBV) and Hub (Mobility Transit Base) that was first seen at CES 2020. The scale model is a miniature demonstrating Hyundai’s vision of a future mobility ecosystem where UAM, PBV and Hub are integrated by design.

