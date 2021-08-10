How Michelin X MULTI Z2 tyre can make buses safer in India

Michelin has launched the 295/ 80 R22.5 X MULTI Z2 tyre for buses in the Indian market. Claims it enhances safety and offers life up to 3 lakh kilometres.

Michelin India has introduced the 295/ 80 R22.5 X Multi Z2 to its range in the market. X Multi Z2 is the most popular commercial vehicle tyre in Michelin India’s range. The French tyre maker claims that the new 295/ 80 R22.5 X Multi Z2 helps enhance safety for buses and offers a life up to 3 lakh kilometres. The tyre is designed to be an all-position tyre fitment, for Regional and Highway bus operations. Michelin claims that this X Multi Z2 tyre is packed with its latest patented technologies and is also manufactured in India.

Gaganjot Singh, President of Michelin Africa, India and Middle East Region said: “In line with our global strategy of Sustainable Mobility, we continue to boost our portfolio in India with products that are fuel-efficient, safe and have longer life. Michelin 295/80R22.5 X Multi Z2 meets a complex set of specifications by incorporating Michelin’s latest patented technologies that brings uncompromised safety performance to our targeted customers and to help meet their delivery timing and efficiency.”

Singh further added, “Adoption of this new tyre will help bus fleet owners to increase productivity and improve their business’s total cost of ownership.”

Michelin highlights that the tyre will offer market-leading tyre mileage. The tyre offers a Self-regenerating tread design that reduces wear rate. This helps prolong the tyres life by 30%. The flat contact patch also helps in reducing uneven wear and the reinforced tyre bead helps in endurance for multiple retreadabality.

Michelin also claims the 295/ 80 R22.5 X Multi Z2 offers better all-weather vehicle control and reduce the risk of sudden pressure loss. The beading is also strengthened to endure repetitive long-distance high-speed usage. All the technologies together accumulating to offer a tyre designed to help improve safety.

The tyre had a load/speed index of 154/150L, tree depth of 15mm and a max speed rating of 120 km/h. Michelin recommends a wheel size of 8.25×22.5. Michelin claims that the tyre will provide the same amount of wet weather grip with just 2mm of remaining tread depth. The tyre is designed to be regrooved and retreaded

