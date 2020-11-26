First-ever CNG-powered JCB digger launched in India: Flexible fuel, cleaner emissions

The dual-fuel CNG JCB Backhoe Loader is based on the same 3DX model which is well established in the Indian market. It offers flexible fuelling, which will help customers sustain in remote areas, where a CNG refilling point is unavailable.

JCB India recently launched a CNG-powered digger in the country. This is the first-ever Backhoe Loader which can run on Compressed Natural Gas, based on JCB’s very popular 3DX DFi. The Loader is dual fuel, this new machine can operate on CNG and diesel simultaneously using the HCCI (Homogeneous Charge Compression Ignition) technology. Customers in remote regions can sustain work if CNG is unavailable, running their JCB on diesel.

JCB India states that since the 3DX DFi operates on a mixture of CNG and diesel, there is a substantial drop in particulate emission and also a reduction of proportionate CO2 emissions. It will also help control operating costs as CNG is more economical for the end customer.

The machine has been developed in India and has been tested in various operating conditions before its launch. It will be built at the company’s Delhi-NCR factory at Ballabgarh. JCB India has five factories and a design centre in the country.

JCB group’s sixth factory is currently under construction at Vadodara, Gujarat. The company has exported made-in-India machines to over 110 countries which are designed and manufactured as per JCB’s One Global Quality Standard.

JCB’s dealer network in India stretches to 60+ dealerships and more than 700 outlets with trained technicians and an adequate stock of parts. The dual-fuel Backhoe Loader will also come equipped with JCB’s telematics – JCB LiveLink which allows tracking and monitoring of the machine in real-time. LiveLink also facilitates updates on service, operations, and security online or through a mobile application.

To date, approximately 1,60,000 LiveLink-enabled JCB machines have been sold. They can be geo-fenced, time-fenced, and can be located through GPS. Customers get to know about the machine’s health, fuel level, battery conditions, and more of such critical parameters on their mobile devices. It also gives out service reminders and the history of the machine.

