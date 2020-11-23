ETO BULKe electric commercial vehicle deliveries start: 300 units to be delivered to Big Basket

The company says that it is capable of carrying loads of up to 500kg while delivering a range of 120km per charge. The vehicle is manufactured by ETO's subsidiary, KETO, in Telangana.

Hyderabad-based ETO Motors has started delivering its electric commercial vehicle to customers. The ETO BULKe, initial 300 units, will be sent to Big Basket over the course of the next six months. This electric three-wheeler has been designed to carry cargo loads and is categorised as a high-speed vehicle. The company says that it is capable of carrying loads of up to 500kg while delivering a range of 120km per charge. The vehicle is manufactured by ETO’s subsidiary, KETO, in Telangana. In this vehicle, the company has introduced seat belts and optional bucket seats. Li-ion batteries are used in the vehicles. Regenerative braking too has been dialed in and the vehicle is made using ABS panels. The chassis is made from aluminium. Other B2B players too can register with ETO and avail benefits of buying this vehicle.

MD of ETO Motors, NK Rawal said that the vehicle has a rear view camera and a big screen in the cabin. This helps drivers immensely to navigate traffic and park the three-wheeler. He further said that the vehicle was designed to provide clean as well as sustainable logistics solutions to customers. KB Nagaraju, the chief customer experience officer at Big Basket said that they have been the pioneers in adopting electric vehicles for delivery. Order volumes have gone up and hence the need for sustainable mobility too has increased. He said that the company believes in clean mobility and that’s where ETO Motors delivers.

There have been many news players in the Indian scene and these have been steadily increasing the number of electric commercial vehicles. While many may not be well-known, it is a fact that from the grassroots, we are getting unique products. All this in the near future will drive the demand for home-made batteries, thereby egging economic giants to set a battery-manufacturing plant in India.

