Eicher Skyline Pro 6016 bus launched: Deployed as Covid-19 ICU unit

The newly launched Eicher Skyline Pro 6016 is equipped with innovative Mbooster+ technology that lets the driver switch between multiple modes namely Eco+, Eco & Power. The bus has already been deployed very recently for a noble cause as it has been created as a mobile Covid-19 ICU unit. It was fabricated by Grace Cancer Foundation of Hyderabad and the mobile unit incorporates medical functions such as an ICU unit, Mammography, X-ray and more.

By:Updated: Jun 10, 2020 4:53 PM

Eicher Trucks & Buses that happens to be a part of VE Commercial Vehicles Limited has launched its heavy-duty bus – Skyline Pro 6016 in India. The said model is now available across the country. The newly launched Eicher Skyline Pro 6016 also marks the introduction of Volvo Group technology-based 5.1 litre VEDX5 engine in the Eicher bus range. The said motor is claimed to deliver the best-in-class performance with a maximum power output of 210 hp along with a peak torque of 825 Nm, and also improved fuel efficiency. Eicher Skyline Pro 6016 comes with some interesting features like fuel coaching and cruise control. Moreover, the bus comes with Domex chassis for better durability. Other additional features include engine protection system for better engine life and intelligent driver information system (IDIS 2.0). Eicher Skyline Pro 6016 is available in numerous long-wheelbase variants with an option of a lightweight 425 litre HDPE fuel tank in the favour of long-distance journeys.

Watch our Eicher Pro 3015 truck review:

The Skyline Pro 6016 is also equipped with innovative Mbooster+ technology that lets the driver switch between Eco+, Eco & Power modes. Eicher Skyline Pro 6016 has been deployed very recently for a noble cause as it has been created as a mobile Covid-19 ICU unit. It was fabricated by Grace Cancer Foundation of Hyderabad and the mobile unit incorporates medical functions such as an ICU unit, Mammography, X-ray, Cancer screening and sample collection. Apart from this, the said unit offers supporting facilities for ventilators, imaging, tele-radiology, ultrasound, e-ICU and AI-based stratification.

Speaking on the new product, B Srinivas, Sr. Vice President, Bus Sales & Marketing, Strategy, Product Planning, VE Commercial Vehicles said that Eicher Skyline Pro 6016 is the newest addition to the company’s BS6 Heavy Duty Bus portfolio, a breakthrough product delivering highest power output in its segment. He adds that backed with strong Volvo Group engine platform, modern design along with fuel efficiency-enhancing features like Mbooster+ and Fuel coaching make the Skyline Pro 6016 bus the most profitable choice in the heavy duty bus category.

