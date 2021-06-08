Eicher Skyline Ambulance launched with mobile medical unit facility for Covid patients

VECV sells the Eicher Ambulance with Patient Transport (Type-B), Basic life support (Type-C) and Advance life support (Type-D) configurations.

By:June 8, 2021 2:22 PM

VE Commercial Vehicles Limited has launched the Eicher Skyline Ambulance in India. The development work on the ambulance version was fast tracked due to the current pandemic scene. The company offers a warranty of three years on the ambulance and says that driver/passenger/patient safety and comfort have been kept in mind while designing the vehicle. One can also use the ambulance as a Mobile Medical Unit and it is customisable as well. The Eicher E366 BS-VI engine with100 hp and 285Nm powers this ambulance. At the same time, these ambulances, the company says is built on a chassis that has a parabolic suspension.  The ambulances are equipped with an integrated telematics solution ‘Eicher LIVE’ supported by the Eicher Uptime Centre. These ambulances also come with Mbooster+ technology and fuel coaching that enables the driver to switch between Eco+, Eco & Power modes based on road conditions to provide optimum fuel efficiency.

Since the pandemic is still raging on, provisions have been made to ensure the patient as well as the driver are isolated. This is done with the help of a partition. Auto loading stretchers, 270 degree opening rear doors, exterior provision for oxygen cylinder and mountings, medical cabinet, have been added to these ambulances to ensure ease of operations. There are AC as well as non-AC versions available. VECV sells the Eicher Ambulance with Patient Transport (Type-B), Basic life support (Type-C) and Advance life support (Type-D) configurations. The company has donated two of these ambulances to the MP government recently.

Safety is also taken care of with the driver cabin being crash-tested, provided with seat belts, DRLs, all-wheel disc brakes and the like. Vinod Aggarwal, Managing Director & CEO, VE Commercial Vehicles said, “At this time when India is fighting the second wave of COVID we aim to support the medical fraternity with our new offering of EICHER Skyline Ambulances. The Ambulance is a consequence of rigorous research and collaboration with industry leaders and are ideal for intensive medical care. The spacious ambulance equipped with highly advanced lifesaving facilities will prove to be the best transport solution for saving lives.”

