Eicher delivers 200 trucks to APCO including tippers, tractors, water tankers and medium duty vehicles

The entire array of vehicles delivered are powered by Eicher’s latest connected vehicle solution called Eicher LIVE. Moreover, these get connected tech and also have access to Eicher’s industry-first 24x7 Uptime Centre.

By:Updated: Feb 18, 2021 11:24 AM

 

Eicher Trucks & Buses, part of VE Commercial Vehicles Limited has recently completed the 200th vehicle delivery to APCO Infratech Pvt Ltd. The company executed an order of 200 Tippers and Trucks from the Lucknow-based infrastructure firm. The said order included 6028T Tippers, 6028TM Tippers, 6046 Tractor, 3019 water tankers and also, 10 other medium-duty trucks. The aforementioned vehicles are commissioned in the mega NHAI Expressway Projects in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. The 6028T and 6028TM tippers are built on Eicher’s Pro 6000 platform. Developed on Eicher’s latest innovative BSVI solution – EUTECH 6 and powered with VEDX8 engines, Pro 6028T tippers offer a maximum power of 260 hp at 2,200 rpm while the peak torque output is rated at 1000 Nm at 1000-1700 rpm. Similarly, the Pro 6028TM is built on VEDX5 engine producing 210 hp of power at 2200 rpm and peak torque of 825 Nm at 1200-1600 rpm.

These tippers get features like Fuel Coaching, IDIS (intelligent driver information system), and Cruise Control that certainly adds to higher productivity and enhanced fuel efficiency, thereby adding value to customer’s business. The vehicles that have been deployed at the projects of APCO Infratech Pvt. Ltd. also come with Eicher’s comprehensive Site Support Model. The said aftermarket offering is aimed at relieving customers from the hassle of vehicle maintenance completely. The Eicher on-site setup facilitates offer better convenience with the setting up of functional service stations at the sites and this is especially beneficial for time-critical construction or infrastructural projects.

In addition, the entire array of vehicles delivered are also powered by Eicher’s latest connected vehicle solution called Eicher LIVE. All Eicher vehicles get pre-fitted hardware that enables them to stay connected while on the road, along with having access to Eicher’s industry-first 24×7 Uptime Centre, thanks to which remote and predictive diagnostics along with specialized field support can be provided in real-time.

