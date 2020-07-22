Eicher becomes India’s first CV maker to offer 100% connected truck & bus lineup

Eicher trucks and buses are connected with the company's support solutions, such as Uptime Centre, Fuel Management services and other segment-specific solutions.

By:Published: July 22, 2020 3:26 PM

eicher Pro 6048H eutech6 connected truck

VE Commercial Vehicles Limited (VECV) today announced that it is now the first commercial vehicle (CV) manufacturer in India to offer 100% connected vehicles across its entire product portfolio, powered by its connected vehicle solution – Eicher LIVE. Starting 1st August 2020, the trucks and buses built on the EUTECH6 platform will be pre-fitted with hardware enabling them to be completely connected while on the road.

Citing high logistics costs in India, Eicher says that its industry-first proposition will help improve efficiency. Explaining that nearly half of the operating costs of trucks and buses come from fuel, the connected solution will help extract maximum possible fuel efficiency with savings of up to 10% in fuel costs.

Furthermore, low asset utilisation or limited running hours for trucks and buses is another key reason for high operational costs in the country. VECV states that with improved infrastructure and advanced commercial vehicles with BSVI engines, it’s possible to utilise them more. VECV claims that this solution will significantly improve uptime and logistics efficiency, hence the revenue-earning potential for Eicher customers.

Also read: Connected trucks: Tata Motors, VECV, Ashok Leyland offering these solutions for smart trucking

Eicher trucks and buses come with connected features with three key benefits for the customer including fuel-efficient operations, industry-first Eicher Uptime Centre support, and segment-specific benefits such as enhanced logistical efficiency in e-commerce and passenger safety in buses.

In March this year, VECV introduced its BS6 range of trucks based on its new EUTECH6 platform across 4.9 to 55-tonne categories. With EUTECH6, the new range of BS6 trucks and buses feature EATS (exhaust after-treatment system) for cleaner emissions, along with Uptime services with 24×7 support by specialists at Eicher Uptime centre along with GPS enabled service vans that are available on call. The platform also enables remote diagnostics.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 spied with accessories: Expected price, India launch & all you need to know

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 spied with accessories: Expected price, India launch & all you need to know

CEAT Tyres launches Contactless service: Doorstep repair, pick-drop and more

CEAT Tyres launches Contactless service: Doorstep repair, pick-drop and more

Kia Sonet sub-compact SUV: What to expect from the upcoming Hyundai Venue sibling

Kia Sonet sub-compact SUV: What to expect from the upcoming Hyundai Venue sibling

Exclusive! Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 price out: Pay this much more for Dominar 250 rival

Exclusive! Mahindra Mojo 300 BS6 price out: Pay this much more for Dominar 250 rival

Spare wheel in car no longer compulsory but only under these conditions

Spare wheel in car no longer compulsory but only under these conditions

Hyundai Venue launched with clutchless manual transmission at Rs 9,99,990: DCT gets paddle shifters

Hyundai Venue launched with clutchless manual transmission at Rs 9,99,990: DCT gets paddle shifters

Skoda Slavia Spider revealed: Students modify Scala hatchback into a stunning open-top roadster

Skoda Slavia Spider revealed: Students modify Scala hatchback into a stunning open-top roadster

Castrol lubricants to be now available across Jio-bp retail shops in India

Castrol lubricants to be now available across Jio-bp retail shops in India

June 2020 two-wheeler sales: TVS iQube electric scooter ahead of Bajaj Chetak

June 2020 two-wheeler sales: TVS iQube electric scooter ahead of Bajaj Chetak

2020 Michelin Challenge Design: Indian entry among top winners for unique mobility concepts

2020 Michelin Challenge Design: Indian entry among top winners for unique mobility concepts

Indian tyre maker MRF gears up for maiden European Rally Championship season

Indian tyre maker MRF gears up for maiden European Rally Championship season

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Baleno available on sale now with new, attractive discounts

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Baleno available on sale now with new, attractive discounts

Heavily updated 2021 BMW S1000R spied testing again: Global debut likely by year-end

Heavily updated 2021 BMW S1000R spied testing again: Global debut likely by year-end

Buy a new Honda Civic BS6 diesel for a lesser price than BS4: Here's how!

Buy a new Honda Civic BS6 diesel for a lesser price than BS4: Here's how!

Mercedes-Benz EQS all-electric S-Class to offer Tesla beating driving range

Mercedes-Benz EQS all-electric S-Class to offer Tesla beating driving range

2/3rd Indians willing to pay Rs 50000 for connected features in cars like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Hector

2/3rd Indians willing to pay Rs 50000 for connected features in cars like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Hector

Vehicle registrations down by 47% in June 2020: Vehicle Scrappage Policy in need to revive CV demand

Vehicle registrations down by 47% in June 2020: Vehicle Scrappage Policy in need to revive CV demand

Insane video! Bengaluru biker touches 300 kmph on his Yamaha R1 during lockdown, arrested later

Insane video! Bengaluru biker touches 300 kmph on his Yamaha R1 during lockdown, arrested later

Triumph Street Triple RS price in India hiked: Now pay this much more for KTM 790 Duke challenger

Triumph Street Triple RS price in India hiked: Now pay this much more for KTM 790 Duke challenger

New fine for speeding on Mumbai-Pune Expressway, applicable from August 1

New fine for speeding on Mumbai-Pune Expressway, applicable from August 1