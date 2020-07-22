Eicher becomes India’s first CV maker to offer 100% connected truck & bus lineup

Eicher trucks and buses are connected with the company's support solutions, such as Uptime Centre, Fuel Management services and other segment-specific solutions.

VE Commercial Vehicles Limited (VECV) today announced that it is now the first commercial vehicle (CV) manufacturer in India to offer 100% connected vehicles across its entire product portfolio, powered by its connected vehicle solution – Eicher LIVE. Starting 1st August 2020, the trucks and buses built on the EUTECH6 platform will be pre-fitted with hardware enabling them to be completely connected while on the road.

Citing high logistics costs in India, Eicher says that its industry-first proposition will help improve efficiency. Explaining that nearly half of the operating costs of trucks and buses come from fuel, the connected solution will help extract maximum possible fuel efficiency with savings of up to 10% in fuel costs.

Furthermore, low asset utilisation or limited running hours for trucks and buses is another key reason for high operational costs in the country. VECV states that with improved infrastructure and advanced commercial vehicles with BSVI engines, it’s possible to utilise them more. VECV claims that this solution will significantly improve uptime and logistics efficiency, hence the revenue-earning potential for Eicher customers.

Eicher trucks and buses come with connected features with three key benefits for the customer including fuel-efficient operations, industry-first Eicher Uptime Centre support, and segment-specific benefits such as enhanced logistical efficiency in e-commerce and passenger safety in buses.

In March this year, VECV introduced its BS6 range of trucks based on its new EUTECH6 platform across 4.9 to 55-tonne categories. With EUTECH6, the new range of BS6 trucks and buses feature EATS (exhaust after-treatment system) for cleaner emissions, along with Uptime services with 24×7 support by specialists at Eicher Uptime centre along with GPS enabled service vans that are available on call. The platform also enables remote diagnostics.

