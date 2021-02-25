E-Trio Touro Mini now available on lease: Rs 6,300 per month for this electric 3-wheeler

The minimum order to avail of the leasing option is 25 vehicles. E-Trio says that this leasing option has been rolled to a select few clients based on their financial viability.

Electric vehicles in commercial form are much faster adopted. E-Trio, which began life as a company that used to convert conventionally-fuelled vehicles to electric, has now diversified into making one of their own. The electric three-wheeler launched by E-Trio a few months ago, Touro Mini, now gets a lease system to make its adoption easier. For a tenure of three years, customers will have to pay Rs 6,300 each month to use this electric three-wheeler. The minimum order to avail of the leasing option is 25 vehicles. E-Trio says that electric three-wheelers have been at the forefront of India’s EV revolution. However, these have been marked by vehicles that use lead-acid batteries, not-so-great build quality and lack of stability. There also have been many breakdown complaints. The E-Trio Touro Mini addresses all this and brings in an organised approach to this segment. It is also a Made-in-India product, thereby lending higher reliability.

All major cities in India get this electric three-wheeler. On a single charge, the three-wheeler will run 100km, more than enough for daily commuting needs, and can carry up to 350kg payload. A three years or one lakh kilometres warranty is also applicable on this product’s batteries. It uses Li-ion batteries and the company also provided buy-back options, thereby widening the horizon. A portable charger is provided with the vehicle which can be charged through a 15A socket at home. Overall, the rickshaw comes with a 60,000km or three-year warranty. One can buy the vehicle for just Rs 1.87 lakh, ex-showroom.

E-Trio claims that this segment always has had a higher brake replacement need. The company says that they have solved this by using a complete hydraulic braking unit. A sheet metal body has been used in the construction of this rickshaw and at the same time, trailing link suspension with helical spring and shock absorbers have been provided. All Touro Mini vehicles come with optional accessories like mobile charging socket, first aid kit, bottle holder, fire extinguisher, etc.

