DICV steps up Covid-19 relief to dealers: Offers salary support, insurance and more

Not only to its own dealers and truckers but also those from the same fraternity, DICV is offering free vaccination.

By:June 1, 2021 4:37 PM

With this pandemic, we have seen the human side of many a organisation. Companies have come forward and helped its dealers as well as showroom staff. Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) is one of them. The company has announced that it will support its dealers as well as their employees. There are support packages being doled out and these focus on both financial and medical benefits. They include insurance, salary support, vaccination reimbursement, technician incentives, and fast-tracking of claims, for the dealership workforce, as well as assistance measures for dealerships’ business sustainability. The company is giving aid to frontline employees with Rs 1 lakh COVID medical insurance, free vaccinations, and gift coupons for technicians. DICV, it has been claimed, has earlier as well proactively given other relief and support measures to safeguard its employees, dealers, partners, and the entire BharatBenz community.

Not only to its own dealers and truckers but also those from the same fraternity, DICV is offering free vaccination. DICV is providing vaccination support to all employees India-wide and has even opened a vaccination centre at its plant in Oragadam. The factory is where other truckers can come in and get vaccinated for free. These kind of measures will definitely keep the company in good stead and its dealers happy. As we are aware, a happy dealer means more customers and eventually higher sales for the company.

Rajaram Krishnamurthy, Vice President Marketing, Sales, and Customer Services, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles, said,” DICV is committed to looking after the BharatBenz community; We take care of our customers, partners and employees with practical, effective support. This package has been specifically created for our dealer partners to address the two most critical needs of the hour – financial and medical assistance.”

