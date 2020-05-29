Daimler to invest Rs 2,277 crore to ramp up production of trucks, buses at Oragadam plant

DICV currently exports its vehicles to 50 countries globally. The company has exported as many as 30,000+ vehicles and 125 million parts, that is in sync with Prime Minister Modi's ‘Make in India’ vision. Daimler recently announced an investment of over Rs 2,000 crore to ramp up the production of trucks and buses. More details on this below!

By:Updated: May 29, 2020 12:13:20 PM

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Tamil Nadu. The company will be investing Rs 2,277 crore to expand the production of trucks and buses at its Oragadam plant situated in Chennai. The company says that this investment represents an approximate 400 jobs. DICV was established as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Daimler in the year 2009 to address four strategic targets. First, to serve the strategic Indian growth market for commercial vehicles. Second, to leverage its potential as an exports base. Third, to develop its sourcing potentials for the Daimler brand globally. Last but certainly not the least, to leverage specific competencies in order to provide shared services to the well known Daimler Group. DICV believes that the combination of Daimler’s global network of resources along with technological expertise with India’s innovation and cost-competitiveness has resulted in making DICV into a strategic pillar for Daimler Trucks.

Speaking on the latest investment plans, Satyakam Arya, MD & CEO of Daimler India Commercial Vehicles said that this is the second MoU that DICV has signed with the Tamil Nadu Government. He added that it demonstrates the brand’s unshakeable confidence in the long-term potential of India as a market for commercial vehicles, and the company’s ongoing commitment to the country as a whole.

The Made for India CV brand by Daimler – BharatBenz was launched in the year 2012 and since then, DICV has managed to sell over 1, 00,000 trucks and buses in India and globally as well. The company currently exports its vehicles to 50 countries globally. DICV has exported 30,000+ vehicles and 125 million parts, that is in line with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Make in India’ concept.

Stay tuned with us for more such updates!Also, subscribe to Express Drives YouTube channel if you still haven’t. Click that little bell to stay notified.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

How Ford's new tech is helping police kill Coronavirus

How Ford's new tech is helping police kill Coronavirus

Nissan Magnite SUV teased: Hyundai Venue, Maruti Brezza rival's expected price, specs, features

Nissan Magnite SUV teased: Hyundai Venue, Maruti Brezza rival's expected price, specs, features

Royal Enfield Bullet 500 custom-built as classic Husqvarna MX style makes one picture-perfect bike

Royal Enfield Bullet 500 custom-built as classic Husqvarna MX style makes one picture-perfect bike

How to upgrade from Volkswagen Polo to Vento with VW's Omni-channel mobility

How to upgrade from Volkswagen Polo to Vento with VW's Omni-channel mobility

BS6 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V price in India hiked: New variant wise figures out

BS6 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V price in India hiked: New variant wise figures out

Rs 2,848 crore loss in 2019 forces Nissan to shut plants in Indonesia and Spain

Rs 2,848 crore loss in 2019 forces Nissan to shut plants in Indonesia and Spain

New Skoda Rapid vs Maruti Ciaz vs Honda City vs Volkswagen Vento: Petrol sedan comparison

New Skoda Rapid vs Maruti Ciaz vs Honda City vs Volkswagen Vento: Petrol sedan comparison

Mini Countryman facelift unveiled: Mercedes-Benz GLA rival gets new engines, more features

Mini Countryman facelift unveiled: Mercedes-Benz GLA rival gets new engines, more features

Internet-connected cars are first step towards autonomous driving: 5G to be backbone of connectivity

Internet-connected cars are first step towards autonomous driving: 5G to be backbone of connectivity

Facelifted Datsun redi-GO BS6 launched: Kwid rival gets updated styling, new features

Facelifted Datsun redi-GO BS6 launched: Kwid rival gets updated styling, new features

Great Wall Motors appoints James Yang as president, Parker Shi as MD for GWM India

Great Wall Motors appoints James Yang as president, Parker Shi as MD for GWM India

Avis self-drive cars can now be rented in 8 cities: Chauffeur-driven service active in 19 cities

Avis self-drive cars can now be rented in 8 cities: Chauffeur-driven service active in 19 cities

Hero Xtreme 200R: End of the road or a replacement on the horizon?

Hero Xtreme 200R: End of the road or a replacement on the horizon?

Great News! Maruti Suzuki Alto, Swift, Dzire and more at an EMI of just Rs 899: Here's how

Great News! Maruti Suzuki Alto, Swift, Dzire and more at an EMI of just Rs 899: Here's how

This 1967 Mustang Shelby GT500CR is a classic car with a carbon fibre body and 900 hp

This 1967 Mustang Shelby GT500CR is a classic car with a carbon fibre body and 900 hp

Mercedes-AMG boss takes charge of Aston Martin: Andy Palmer ousted as President and CEO

Mercedes-AMG boss takes charge of Aston Martin: Andy Palmer ousted as President and CEO

BharatBenz announces free truck check-up and sanitisation: Campaign dates and areas detailed

BharatBenz announces free truck check-up and sanitisation: Campaign dates and areas detailed

Skoda Karoq vs VW T-Roc vs Jeep Compass: Price, Specs, features compared

Skoda Karoq vs VW T-Roc vs Jeep Compass: Price, Specs, features compared

Hero HF Deluxe cheaper variant launched: CT100 rival specs, price, features

Hero HF Deluxe cheaper variant launched: CT100 rival specs, price, features

110cc BS6 bikes you can buy today: Hero Passion Pro, TVS Radeon and more

110cc BS6 bikes you can buy today: Hero Passion Pro, TVS Radeon and more